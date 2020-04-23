News : Iranian opposition MEK Political Platform

Details Published: Thursday, 23 April 2020

Given the mullahs’ deadly mishandling of the coronavirus crisis in Iran, it will not be too much longer before the Iranian people and their organized resistance force,

the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) overthrow the Iranian regime and build the democracy that was promised before the 1979 Revolution.

With that in mind, many commentators outside Iran are wondering what they can expect from the MEK, thus we thought it was a good idea to go over the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a collation with many Iranian opposition groups such as the MEK, 10-point political platform when it lays everything out.

It is perhaps best summed up by the opposition leader Maryam Rajavi who said: “We believe in pluralism, separation of religion from state, &respect freedom of religion & Gender equality.”

1) Ballot Box: NCRI seeks a republic based on universal suffrage because they believe that the only condition for political legitimacy should be free and fair elections.

2) Pluralism: The NCRI, and of course MEK as its largest group, want a pluralist system that respects all individual freedoms, including but not limited to:

party

assembly

expression

media

internet access

3) Religion and State: The NCRI wants to separate religion and state so that the laws are fair for all people. They also want to ban any form of discrimination against the followers of any religion and denomination.

4) Judicial System: The NCRI, like the MEK, believes in justice and the rule of law, so they want to establish a modern judicial system based on:

the presumption of innocence

the right to a defense

effective judicial protection

the right to be tried in a public court

They would also ban the mullahs’ Sharia law and the death penalty, as well as seek the total independence of judges.

5) Gender Equality: The NCRI, and indeed the MEK, believe in complete gender equality across all areas of life, which is why they would ban any form of discrimination against women and ensure that Iranian women are given their full human rights. They would also strive for the equal participation of women in political leadership.

6) Market Economy: The NCRI recognizes private property, private investment, and the market economy. They believe that all Iranians should enjoy equal opportunity in employment and business ventures. They will also work to protect and revitalize the environment.

7) Human Rights: The Iranian opposition is committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international covenant and conventions, including but not limited to:

the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

the Convention against Torture

the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women

8) Equality: The Iranian opposition is committed to the equality of all nationalities and supports the plan for the autonomy of Iranian Kurdistan, adopted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran. They believe that the language and culture of their compatriots are among our nation’s human resources and must be spread in tomorrow’s Iran.

9) Foreign Policy: The Iranian Resistance’s foreign policy is based on peaceful coexistence, cooperation, and respect for the United Nations Charter.

10) Nuclear Policy: The Iranian opposition movement wants a non-nuclear Iran, free of weapons of mass destruction.

So will this come to pass? Yes, because the Iranian people want it and it is they who truly hold the power.

In the regard, the opposition leader, Mrs. Rajavi said: “We enjoy our people’s support in establishing a republic based on the separation of religion and state, gender equality, the abolition of the death penalty, an independent judiciary, autonomy for ethnic groups, a foreign policy based on peaceful co-existence, and a non-nuclear Iran.”

