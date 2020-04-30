News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 2

Details Published: Thursday, 30 April 2020

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran sent out a message to all Iranians about their duty to use this time,

when Muslims across the world will be fasting and offering up prayers, to prepare their resolve for liberation. The liberation of Iran.

This is what we will talk about in this series and here we will talk about Maryam Rajavi’s comments regarding the mullahs’ criminally negligent handling of the coronavirus crisis that has killed over 37,600 already and will kill thousands more before it’s over.

She said: “Under the mullahs’ rule, every Ramadan has been a month of starvation, deprivation, and coercion for most people. More tragically this year, there is added pain and grief as a result of the spread of the coronavirus and tens of thousands of fatalities due to the mullahs' rule. The coronavirus outbreak is, of course, a global pandemic, but in Iran, because of the inhuman, anti-Islamic and anti-Iranian rule of the mullahs’ religious fascism, the situation is different.”

Maryam Rajavi quoted the leader of the Iranian Resistance, Massoud Rajavi, as saying that people shouldn’t compare the coronavirus crisis in Iran with that in other countries because of the clerical regime’s policies are making the catastrophe there much worse.

She said: In Iran, the policy adopted by Ali Khamenei [the regime’s supreme leader] and Hassan Rouhani [the mullahs’ president] could be summarized in one short sentence: Protecting the regime from the danger posed by uprisings.”

This is not a new focus of the Iranian regime. Indeed, the desire to end uprisings was the cause of various malign actions by the regime over the years, including the Iran-Iraq war and the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The regime has adopted the strategy of inflicting wholesale and enormous human casualties and essentially sending waves of human beings into coronavirus minefields. The regime’s Health Ministry predicts that the number of coronavirus cases will exceed 1,160,000 by mid-May.”

Of course, these are just the regime’s statistics. The Iranian resistance is reporting a death toll of six to seven times the regime’s official toll, so we must ask ourselves, how much worse will it be? Maryam Rajavi notes that the regime is not counting in their statistics anyone who died from the virus outside of a hospital or without a positive test result.

She also cites several cruel realities of the regime in coronavirus Iran, from burying people in mass graves to sending people back to work before the danger of the virus has passed to threatening medical staff and the families of the deceased over not revealing the true cause of death to burying tens of thousands of hungry chicks alive rather than pay farmers to raise them or ordering them sold for food now.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Yes, this is the situation in the restless society of Iran under the rule of an inhuman regime.”

In our next piece, we will look at the regime’s 40-year malign record.

