Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 5

Published: Thursday, 07 May 2020

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) sent out a message to all Iranians urging them,

when Muslims across the world will be fasting and offering up prayers, to prepare their resolve for liberation. The liberation of Iran.

This is what we will talk about in this series and here we will talk about Maryam Rajavi’s view on the minimum duties of a people’s government.

Maryam Rajavi advises that if the Iranian government been duly elected by the Iranian people, with actual opposition candidates allowed to run and votes respected, as opposed to the sham of democracy that the religious dictatorship and its fake elections actually are, then the least they would have done regarding the coronavirus pandemic is as follows:

Informed the people

Maryam Rajavi said that a people’s government would have told the people as soon as the outbreak hit Iran and declared a national state of emergency, rather than hide it to ensure a good turnout at the regime’s anniversary parades and elections. (Not that the turnouts were good anyway.)

She said: “It would not have kept more than 80 million Iranians in the dark or surprise them about a life-or-death issue that affects them all. It would have wrapped up all the plans for the anniversary of the revolution and the parliamentary elections.”

Sought expert advice

Maryam Rajavi said that it would have looked to specialists and doctors for advice on the coronavirus and heeded their warnings about shutting down public places, from mosques to movie theatres. Instead, the regime got its advice from “the IRGC, the Bassij and the notorious Ministry of Intelligence agents”.

Instituted a strict quarantine

Maryam Rajavi said that the right thing to do would have been to quarantine affected areas in Iran to stop the spread. This would mean paying the salaries of workers, who cannot work from home so that they could still feed their families, as well as providing interest-free loans to small businesses to prevent them from bankruptcy or laying off employees.

It would also mean grounding all flights, especially those to China. These actions would have saved thousands of lives.

Lowering food prices

Maryam Rajavi said: “A nationalist and popular government would certainly leverage the cooperation and support of farmers, garden owners, livestock owners and producers of food products to produce healthy food at low prices.”

Support the healthcare service

Maryam Rajavi said: “A nationalist government would increase the number of emergency workers, providing the essential equipment to prevent infection of doctors, nurses, and all medical staff in hospitals.”

She also advocated for increasing the salaries of medical staff to provide them and their families with a comfortable life.

Given authority and money to local popular councils

Maryam Rajavi said that a nationalist government would also give popular councils, in every city and village, the administrative authority to provide for the local needs of its people and hospitals. The money held under state control in foundations to help the poor would pay for this.

We will continue talking about the minimum duties of a people’s government in our next piece on Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan speech.

