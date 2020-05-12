News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 6

On the advent of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition sent out a video message to all Iranians about their duty to use this time,

when Muslims across the world will be fasting and offering up prayers, to prepare their resolve for liberation. The liberation of Iran.

This is what we will talk about in this series and here we will continue to talk about Maryam Rajavi’s view on the minimum duties of a people’s government with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryam Rajavi began this second part of the people’s government section of her speech by pointing out two things that should have helped Iran deal with the crisis in a more efficient and less deadly way than other countries.

Iran has a “significantly smaller” population than countries like China, India, Indonesia, or Bangladesh

Iran has much more wealth than many other countries from its natural resources of oil, gas, and minerals to the financial donations made to foundations that are supposed to help the poor.

Both of these would make it easier to keep the virus under control because you have more money and you need to pay out less to keep the country afloat.

Maryam Rajavi advised that Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote in March 2018 that the amount of money held in foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is 700 trillion tomans (or $156 billion). Even though the exchange rate of the Iranian currency is around 3.5 times less today, that’s still a considerable amount of money that could help solve Iran’s problems with the coronavirus.

She said: “So, I must reiterate: 1. Iran’s population is smaller compared to China and India; and 2. Iran’s wealth is much more than in many other countries. Therefore, our country’s persistent problem has been the rule of kings and clerics (Shah and Sheikh) and not shortages.”

Maryam Rajavi said that she had outlined the duties of a nationalist government, which Iran does not have, but that it would be perfectly possible for the regime to, at the very least:

help farmers and other food producers to step up their production to feed the hungry and impoverished

pay the wages of those who cannot work from home during a lockdown

pause or pay utility and rent payments for the 60 million people living under the poverty line in Iran

paying for people’s healthcare needs so that no one avoids seeking treatment for this condition

fully fund the healthcare system by providing free equipment, free medications, and hiring more staff

paying military and skilled industrial centers to produce necessary equipment and items (i.e. ventilators and protective equipment)

She said: “The government must pay for these expenses by relying on Iran’s wealth and resources, which belong to the people of Iran in their entirety, [but the mullahs will not do this, so] the conclusion is that we can and must triumph over the coronavirus, but not with this government and this regime.”



