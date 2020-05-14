News : Iranian opposition Coronavirus Has Killed Over 41,200 People in Iran, According to MEK

Details Published: Thursday, 14 May 2020

While Iranian authorities downplay the real dimension of the coronavirus crisis, the number of the death toll of the COVID-19 disease is daily exceeding.

On May 13, the main Iranian resistance group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), declared that the true number of the coronavirus’ victims in Iran is more than 41,200. The MEK announced it has obtained the stats through reports from hospitals, health centers, cemeteries, families, and relatives of victims, and official media in 317 cities across all Iran’s 31 provinces.

Simultaneously, the Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour announced that 6,783 persons have died of the novel coronavirus so far, which means less than a sixth of the real fatalities. The Iranian regime, of course, has a notorious history in offering false figures. For instance, authorities claimed more than 50 percent of eligible voters participated in polls in the February Parliamentary elections while evidence showed that the elections faced an unprecedented apathy from the public.

“The death toll in various provinces include 6,885 in Tehran, 2,535 in Mazandaran, 2,490 in Isfahan, 2,360 in Khuzestan, 1,465 in East Azerbaijan, 1,165 in Hamedan, 1,110 in Sistan & Baluchestan, 1,105 in Lorestan, and 350 in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces,” the MEK announced in its statement.

Also, the consequences of resuming financial activities and returning the people to contaminated workplaces are gradually appearing. The mullahs practically left ordinary people to opt between dying of hunger or the virus. Consequently, many people have to return to work without basic hygienic supplies.

This irresponsible policy triggered the second wave of the COVID-19 infection sooner than what was predicted by medical experts. On Wednesday, May 13, there were 1,985 new cases over 24 hours, setting the highest single-day rise in the past 33 days, according to Health Ministry.

In this respect, the head of Tehran’s Counter Coronavirus Task Force announced that 273 new coronavirus patients were bedridden in Tehran in the past 24 hours. He also described Tehran’s situation as fragile.

There are also worrying reports from other provinces including Khuzestan, Kerman, and Sistan & Baluchestan. On May 13, the acting dean of the Jondishapur Medical Science University Farhad Abol-Nejadian said told the state-run Hamshahri daily that the rest of hospitals in Ahvaz city has been allocated to coronavirus patients.

“There has been a significant increase in coronavirus cases across [Kerman] province,” the state-run Mehr news agency quoted deputy dean of the Kerman Medical Sciences University Vahid Ahmadi Tabatabai as saying on May 12.

On the same day, the deputy dean of the Zahedan’s Medical Sciences University Qassem Miri Aliabad told the state-run T.V. that there has been an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

“The 42-case increase in the number of infected people with the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours was a kind of unprecedented increase in the province,” Aliabad said.

On May 10, the supreme leader Ali Khamenei made a humiliating retreat on his previous coronavirus remarks. Earlier, he had claimed: “In my opinion, this is not that big of a misfortune. We’ve had bigger calamities. This is a temporary issue. It’s not extraordinary. These kinds of events happen in the country,” the state-run T.V. broadcasted Khamenei’s remarks on March 3.

