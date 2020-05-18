News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 7

Details Published: Monday, 18 May 2020

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the opposition president sent out a message to all Iranians about their duty to use this time,

when Muslims across the world will be fasting and offering up prayers, to prepare their resolve for liberation. The liberation of Iran.

This is what we will talk about in this series and here we will talk about the horrific fact that the Iranian regime’s priority during the coronavirus outbreak has not been the health of the Iranian people, but rather preserving the regime.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The mullahs are the cold-hearted enemies of Iran and its people. They have robbed safety from the Iranian people, leaving them without any form of support or refuge. The Iranian people, especially the hardworking and destitute, are left alone in the face of the monster of poverty. They are defenseless in the face of the monster of a disease. They have no solutions.”

Maryam Rajavi explained that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his allies see the regime’s survival as essential, even at the cost of millions of lives. That’s why they sent the Iranian people back to work in the middle of the pandemic, stationed their security forces at hospitals and on streets, and are prosecuting people for revealing the truth about the virus.

The regime wants to stop the facts from getting out because they know that this will incite the people to protest against the mullahs. The regime wants people to go back to work because they know that leaving the poor to starve in their homes will incite anti-regime riots.

Could the regime solve these problems (at least in the short term) by paying people to stay home and fully funding the health care services with a fraction of the hundreds of billions of dollars they have stashed in their foundations or their private bank accounts? Yes. But they won’t. The regime will not give up any of their money.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Essentially, the clerical regime does not deem the health of people and society as fundamental. The fundamental aim is to protect their regime in the face of uprisings and against the threat of being overthrown.”

She said that the regime has increased patrols and controls, increased executions of prisoners, and starting terrorizing the people to an intense degree during the holy month of Ramadan.

Maryam Rajavi said: “There is no doubt that the criminal mullahs who have dragged the people of Iran into such an abyss of disease and death, will not be able to save their regime. So far, confusion and instability have plagued the regime so much that state-run media, analysts, and even members of the regime's parliament have been warning each other about further uprisings and ‘a colossal protest movement’.”

The regime is facing economic and social consequences from the coronavirus, even according to the state-run media in late April, and these will likely soon lead to an economic and social collapse with the middle and lower classes participating in an uprising.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Yes, today, the entire regime is taking its last breaths and has no cure.”

Read More:

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 6