MEK: Report on Iran Regime’s Crimes During Coronavirus: Part 1

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) is reporting every day about the corruption and incompetence of the Iranian regime, especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is sweeping the country.

Here, we will look at some of the most egregious things that the MEK have uncovered over the past few weeks, with this first piece in a two-part series focusing on the regime’s criminal decision to send people back to work during a global pandemic, which has only increased cases in Iran, spurring a second wave.

The MEK reported that the regime sent most people back to work from April 11 – the rich can still work from home or not work as they wish – claiming that there was no money left in the Treasury.

Even regime officials and insiders, including the editor-in-chief of the state-run Jomhuri Eslami newspaper, Massih Mohajeri, noted at the time that there were hundreds of billions of dollars hidden in the foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On April 13, Mohajeri said: “To solve the problems definitively, great financial powers, which are very capable and their property belongs to the people, must come to the scene. These financial powers include the Executive Headquarters of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), the Mostazafan Foundation, and Astan Quds Razavi. If the extensive facilities and financial resources available to these centers are brought to the aid of the COVID-19 affected sections, the problems of these centers will be solved in the shortest possible time and in full.”

According to the MEK, two Iranian members of parliament - Shahabeddin Bimeqdar and Gholamreza Heydari – have even explicitly demanded that the property of these foundations be brought in to support the people at this time so that they don’t have to return to work and risk infection or death in order to feed their families.

The MEK has long argued for the money to be given to the people; after all, it was stolen from them in the first place.

Ali Mohammad Namazi, the deputy speaker of the council of members of parliament, said: “People have the right to ask what the authorities have done in the last 30 years, despite $ 3 trillion in oil revenues, that the lower middle class cannot afford quarantine for three months without earning money. Secondly, worse is that the treasury is so empty that the government cannot pay about three to four months to the owners of non-governmental jobs? … Is this an example of successful governance that we wanted to be introduced to the world?”

This is the very least the regime could do, but they won’t. This is because, in their minds, helping the people would be betraying everything the regime stands for, i.e. corruption, repression, and helping the rich get richer. They fear this will lead to revolution, but change is coming no matter what.

Next time, we will look at the regime’s import/export scams that have plagued the country for over four decades and the revolution that is brewing amongst the Iranian people.

