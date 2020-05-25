News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi: Iranians Should Come to the Aid of Khuzestan

Details Published: Monday, 25 May 2020

The leader of the Iranian opposition, Maryam Rajavi, has expressed her condolences to the people of Khuzestan province with regard to the ongoing and disastrous coronavirus crisis and urged the young people of the province to rush to the aid of the oppressed people there.

As of writing, 44,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Iran, but the situation in Khuzestan is “critical”, with even the regime who are doing their best to the problem shutting down 16 cities there.

On May 16, Maryam Rajavi said: “Hospitals are filled with people who have been infected, many of whom are in dire conditions. It is said that over the past few days, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives in various cities in this province which is being investigated.”

That same day, President Hassan Rouhani claimed, brazenly, that “people must be prepared to live with the coronavirus for a few months”, rather than shut down the economy until the situation is under control. He claimed that this was a scheme by the Iranian Resistance. It’s worth noting that this is something the regime could easily afford to do by emptying their foundations that have stolen from the people for decades.

Maryam Rajavi, who is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that while Khuzestan has essentially become “a slaughterhouse for the coronavirus”, the regime is content to reopen businesses and religious places, even though it will make the situation worse; something unthinkable at any time, let alone during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Maryam Rajavi labeled Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “the main culprits in the dramatic rise in the deaths of the people of Khuzestan”.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Their inhuman policies have devastated the prolific and oil-rich province of Khuzestan and led to the soaring number of infected cases.

Rouhani’s remarks today indicated confusion, mismanagement, and chaos within the regime, and also the grim fact that the clerical regime’s leaders do not care the least for the lives and health of the people of Iran. The only thing they care for is preserving their ominous rule.”

She urged the nation and especially the brave young people to help the Iranian people, especially those in Khuzestan and the deprived, in their time of need.

After all, the regime is more concerned with increasing pressure on dissidents, students, political prisoners, and supporters of Iranian Resistance and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. They sent many people to prison for non-violent (mostly political) offenses, despite calls for the prisons to be emptied to stop the spread of the virus.

Maryam Rajavi called for an international campaign to secure the release of all those arrested in the recent raids by the Intelligence Ministry and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). She urged the United Nations Secretary-General, the High Commissioner of Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur for the Situation of Human Rights in Iran, and other relevant rapporteurs to send fact-finding missions to Iran to visit the prisons to meet with the political prisoners.

