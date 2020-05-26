News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 9

Details Published: Tuesday, 26 May 2020

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition movement sent out a video message to all Iranians about their duty to use this time,

when Muslims across the world will be fasting and offering up prayers, to prepare their resolve for liberation. The liberation of Iran.

This is what we will talk about in this series and here we will talk about Maryam Rajavi’s comments on the passing of Resistance supporter Massoumeh Joshaghani and targeting the regime everywhere.

Massoumeh Joshaghani

Joshaghani, a loyal Resistance supporter and former political prisoner under torture, passed away at the beginning of Ramadan to the sorrow of the entire Resistance family.

Maryam Rajavi said: “My deep sympathies go out to Dr. Mohammad-Ali Sheikhi, chairman of the NCRI Universities Committee, and to my dear Maryam, Sara, and Amistis, who lost such a great mother. I also extend my condolences to all [the] family of the Iranian Resistance.”

She explained that Joshaghani was a symbol of perseverance in prisons, serving as a reminder to all other resistance members to stay strong in the face of incredible persecution at the hand of the Iranian regime and its security forces.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Massoumeh was a tireless advocate for and defender of the [Resistance] throughout the years. She defended her sisters and brothers in Ashraf and Camp Liberty… May she rest in peace. I am sure that she will always be remembered for her goodness, purity, and fortitude which are part of the movement’s conscience.”

Targeting the regime

Maryam Rajavi said: “The only path to salvation and freedom is for the Iranian people to take their destiny in their own hands. In Ramadan, the month of Imam Ali, one must rely on this triumphant lion of God to target the regime everywhere.”

She then quoted Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi as saying that the mullahs’ regime sees every death as “an opportunity and a blessing”. He said this is why the Iranian Resistance forces must rebel against the regime, fighting a battle that is one hundred times more intense so that the loss of these brave people to the coronavirus (almost 43,000 as of writing) will serve as a “countdown for the regime’s overthrow”.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The people of Iran and their valiant children will rebel against the coronavirus and the virus of the theocratic regime, and they shall overcome.”

She cited the rebellious prisoners in Khorramabad, Aligoudarz, Mahabad, Adelabad of Shiraz, Saqqez, Ahvaz, Tabriz, Hamadan and Tehran who are demanding temporary leave (also known as furlough), basic cleaning supplies for themselves and their cells (i.e. soap and bleach), as well as personal protective equipment (i.e. masks and gloves). Further, she spoke of the courageous youths and Resistance Units who are spreading the message of hope and rebellion, even as the regime increases its crackdown on dissent.

Maryam Rajavi said: “These are the sparks of a volcano which will soon erupt. And the Army of Freedom will rise up and come to the people's aid.”

