Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi's Eid Speech: Part 1

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, has delivered a speech to mark Eid al-Fitr and discuss what this means for the Resistance,

beginning with her best wishes for her allies in this fight for a free Iran, as well as all those who observed Ramadan.

Here, we will discuss what she said, starting with her comments of the sacrifice of the founders of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) - Mohammad Hanifnejad, Saeed Mohsen, Ali Asghar Badizadegan, Mahmoud Asgarizadeh, and Rasoul Meshkinfam - on May 25, 1972.

Maryam Rajavi said: “For members of the PMOI/MEK, Eid al-Fitr represents a universal celebration of freedom and a reunion with the true essence of humanity in confrontation with the rule of the Shah [monarchical dictatorship] and the Sheikh [theocracy].”

She advised that the current situation in Iran is causing great pain to the Iranian people, not just because of the coronavirus outbreak, but also because of the mullahs’ “fascism, repression, and poverty”, but urged her fellow Iranians not to lose hope because Eid al-Fitr brings with it the “promise of victory”.

Maryam Rajavi said: “For our people whose discontent and defiance have been accumulating against the mullahs, day by day under the pressure of the coronavirus crisis, and for the rebellious youth and Resistance Units who are counting down the days to overthrow the mullahs’ criminal regime, Eid al-Fitr is the promise of certain triumph.”

She advised that the Iranian people must engage in a “full-fledged struggle” for the destruction of the regime, who have robbed the Iranian people of their right to sovereignty and freedom, as Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking free from “coercion and servitude”.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Eid al-Fitr shows that a human being's fundamental qualities, consciousness and the ability to choose, can shape his or her behavior. Human beings are not doomed to arrive at a certain destiny. They are not hapless. They are not doomed to be blind followers. They are not doomed to be seized by their instincts. Human beings have an endless power to build a new world and new relations based on emancipation and equality. They are fully capable of fighting exploitative ideologies and those that run counter to the tide of evolution.”

She quoted the great Imam Ali as saying that the fasting during Ramadan is not deprivation, but rather akin to waging and encouraged all fasting Muslims to ask who they were fighting against. She said the fight should be against any forces that take away from humans’ core identity or combative willpower in order to enslave human beings. These forces right now are the mullahs.

Maryam Rajavi said: “It is out of this struggle and battle that the Fitr or true freedom emerges…. The same humanity that during the month of Ramadan shows the definitive power of its consciousness and willpower, pledges to write its own fate during the Night of Destiny and celebrates its victory in the Eid al-Fitr.”

In our next piece, we will discuss Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s plans to use the coronavirus pandemic to preserve the regime.

