News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Eid Speech: Part 2

Details Published: Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has delivered a speech to mark Eid al-Fitr and discuss what this means for the Resistance, this time talking about how Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei plans to use the coronavirus pandemic to preserve the regime.

She explained that the mullahs knew that their overthrow as inevitable following the November 2019 uprising and that they had no options to save it from destruction, but just a few weeks later the coronavirus struck the country and spread rapidly due to the disastrous policies of the mullahs.

This unfortunately meant that the mullahs could step in and crush protests in the name of public health, essentially burying the 1,500 martyrs of the uprising under the coronavirus victims. (Of course, this commitment to public health didn’t result in keeping non-essential workers at home until the virus passed or keeping religious sites closed until further notice. The regime was willing to sacrifice the people in order to get more money.)

They did this knowing that they were in a critical position with regard to the virus, with even the state-run media noting that “the slightest miscalculation in managing the disease” could result in an existential catastrophe for the regime.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The mullahs’ supreme leader sees the eruption of people’s fury and uprising on the horizon. Therefore, instead of fighting the coronavirus, the first and foremost priority for Khamenei and [President Hassan] Rouhani became the regime’s security.”

Instead of giving money to hospitals or paying people to stay home - something they could have done easily by emptying their foundations that are designed to help the poor – the regime refused to reduce this money that is used for warmongering and terrorism.

Maryam Rajavi said: “They refused to use the resources and equipment of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Army for the treatment of patients so that they could have all the resources at hand to preserve the regime’s security. They avoided using even a penny from the wealth accumulated in Khamenei’s Setad [or Headquarters conglomerate] or other plundering foundations to fight against the pandemic.”

Instead, the regime increased prices of basic foods and goods, which led to foreign currencies spiking in value, which unsurprisingly left the Iranian people starving and in poverty. The regime had a choice between taking some money from their vast reserve and using their people as cannon fodder against the disease. There was no doubt, they’d choose the latter.

Maryam Rajavi said: “As if that is not bad enough, they shamelessly blamed the people themselves for the coronavirus tragedy and scolded the population.”

Indeed, Khuzestan Province saw over 1,000 coronavirus patients by mid-May, essentially becoming “a killing field” with regime officials admitting that soaring infections began on April 11, when the regime ordered a re-opening.

Maryam Rajavi said: “In reality, Khamenei wants to use the coronavirus crisis as a beneficial parameter to prolong the regime’s survival. For this reason, the mullahs tried to cover up the reality of the enormous and expanding protest movement; they tried to conceal the growing impact of [Resistance Units] and Resistance Councils inside Iran, and they tried to deny that the regime is moving down the irreversible path to being overthrown.”

