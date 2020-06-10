News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Eid Speech: Part 5

Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian opposition president, has delivered a speech to mark Eid al-Fitr and discuss what this means for the Resistance, this time we will be talking about how the Resistance Units have exhausted the and will soon overthrow the mullahs.

Maryam Rajavi began this section of her speech by talking about how the coronavirus has devastated Iran with over 44,000 deaths recorded by the Resistance, with the real number suspected to be much higher. (As of writing, the Resistance has reported a death count of over 50,800.)

She said that this is the end of the road for the regime, noting that all of the causes of the November 2019 uprising – poverty, corruption, etc – “are not only still in place, but they have been considerably aggravated due to the coronavirus catastrophe”. She said that the regime’s inhumane response, which involved failing to lock down the country early and sending people back to work in April before the danger had passed, only shows more clearly that the regime does not care about the Iranian people.

Maryam Rajavi said that the Iranian economy is contracting by 9%, while the inflation rate hovers around 55,000, the government budget has a deficit of 50%, and the national currency continues to be devalued. (The regime’s half-baked plan of saving the economy by slashing four values from the rial-American dollar exchange rate will not even have an effect for a couple of years if it improves the situation in any way.)

She said: “All this indicates that the regime's economy is on the verge of collapse.”

Maryam Rajavi explained that the regime as a whole has been “rendered weak and powerless” following pressure from social protests, political failures, and economic disasters. Meanwhile, half of the cabinet of President Hassan Rouhani is “essentially not operational”, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei plotting to take them down so that he can surround himself with only the most loyal people. It is not new for the regime to be engulfed in infighting as factions set about trying to seize more power for themselves or indeed for regime officials to lie so much. What is new is that the regime will soon be taken down.

She said: “Not only the force capable of overthrowing the regime has not been stopped even after being subjected to numerous suppressive measures and arrests, but it has rather multiplied among the younger generations, and its fighting spirit shown in Resistance Units has exhausted the enemy. The mullahs have failed to exploit the coronavirus situation and the people's poverty and destitution to hide the fact that they are on the verge of being overthrown.”

Maryam Rajavi then spoke about the 48th anniversary of the deaths of the three founders of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), saying that while the day is “drenched in blood”, it is also the cornerstone of liberation for the Iranian people.

She said: “The bullets that were fired at the most loving spirits of our time in that blood-stained dawn sparked a vast fury that ultimately brought down the Shah's dictatorship.”

Maryam Rajavi continued by saying that the sacrifices of more recent MEK members would spur the overthrow of the mullahs.

