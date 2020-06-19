News : Iranian opposition U.S. Congress Supports the Iranian People’s Right to Struggle for Freedom

Following the announcement of a resolution (H.Res 374) co-sponsored by a majority of members of the US House of Representatives in support of the Iranian people's desire to establish a democratic,

secular and non-religious republic, with 221 signatures from both the Democratic and Republican parties, members of Congress expressed their support for the resolution during a webinar on 17 June.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), welcomed the announcement and said:

“Greetings to you all for taking part in this conference in support of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and democracy, and for holding the religious dictatorship ruling Iran to account. The regime in Tehran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world today.

“First of all, I would like to thank Representatives Tom McClintock and Brad Sherman for their pivotal role in proposing Resolution 374.

“This resolution, co-sponsored by a bipartisan majority of members of Congress, reflects the American people’s support for Iranian people’s desire for a free Iran, a republic based on people’s free vote, separation of religion and state, gender equality, respect for the rights of ethnic groups, and a non-nuclear Iran.”

Parts of the speeches by the Congressmen are as follows:

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA): “There’s a reason that there is a strong bipartisan majority in the U.S. House of Representatives has come together to cosponsor this resolution condemning Iran’s terror attacks, it's because the world is watching the struggle for freedom in Iran and it is cheering your cause.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA): “America should and does stand in solidarity with brave Iranians fighting for a new chapter in Iran’s great and multi-millennial history.”

Rep. Tom McClintock: “Earlier this week I sent the following letter to Secretary Pompeo about H.Res.374, a bipartisan congressional measure ‘Condemning Iranian state-sponsored terrorism and expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic.’”

Rep. Brad Sherman: “America stands in solidarity with brave Iranians for a new chapter. We stand with the Iranian people. I stand with the position of extending the UN arms embargo against the mullahs' regime. Our letter was signed by an overwhelming House majority.”

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX): “Support & momentum for your cause of a free Iran is growing in the U.S. -This resolution, with 221 House members, supports Maryam Rajavi's ten-point plan. I stand with the people of Iran & encourage my colleagues/government to establish a free/democratic Iran.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas): “We stand with the Iranian people. I know Sister Maryam Rajavi and we love her program. Stand for freedom. Stand for democracy. Blessings are upon you.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC): “To the Iranian people, we in the Congress will never end our support for you and your ambitions of freedom. We are endorsing the strongest ever sanctions targeting Iran's regime & proxies around the world.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA): “I am proud to co-sponsor this resolution, taking a stance Iran's malign measures across the Middle East. It is important that we stand for peace and democracy in Iran.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY): “I stand with the Iranian people striving for freedom. The U.S. supports your right for a better future and a free and peaceful nation.”

Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-IL): “Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Iranian regime continues to seek crackdown on the people. It is our duty to support the Iranian nation. This resolution focuses on the Iranian Resistance, the ten-point plan & the Iranian regime's human right violations.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX): “You have so many of us who support what you're doing. -We're grateful for your courage and your yearning within that wants to be free. You should be free, and we support your efforts in achieving that goal.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX): “Your freedom and human rights matter. Sadly in 2009, we did nothing to support the Iranian people. We recognize the regime's brutality. We proudly and openly stand with the Iranian people. I am proud to join House Res 374. The days of this regime are numbered.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE): “I support the Iranian people desiring freedom. Iran's regime is supporting terror inside the country and across the globe. We want the Iranian people to enjoy prosperity. America stands with the freedom-loving people of Iran.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko, representing Arizona's 8th Congressional District: “I am supporting a revolution against the bad actors of Iran's regime.

Rep. Angie Craig, representing Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District: “It's my honor to support the Iranian people and your effort to have a representative government.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman, representing the 4th District of Arkansas: “It is an honor to support the Iranian people's effort for freedom and human rights. You deserve happiness and we stand with you.”

Rep. Tom Emmer, representing Minnesota's 6th District: “House Resolution 374 condemns Iran's terrorism and supports the Iranian people's drive for a democratic and non-nuclear Iran. I look forward to the day Iran has an open and free democracy.”

Rep. Scott Peters, representing California's 52nd Congressional District: “This resolution also seeks to hold Iran's accountable for its ballistic missile program. I have pushed for a safe end to Iran's nuclear/missile programs. UN arms embargo on Iran should be extended. I will continue to push for a democratic and non-nuclear Iran.”

Rep. David Schweikert, representing Arizona's 6th Congressional District, “I support a pluralistic democracy in Iran. Many in Congress support your cause for a free Iran.”

Rep. Joe Wilson: “You have sacrificed your family and friends for freedom in Iran. You are an inspiration for us. We support you.”

Rep. William Timmons, representing South Carolina's 4th District, “Our nations share so many of the same values, and we will not tolerate Iran’s corrupt and oppressive regime. The American people are with you.”

Rep. Ken Calvert, representing California's 42nd Congressional District, “The people of Iran have the right to shape their country’s path forward. Once free of the oppression of the Iranian regime, there is nothing stopping them from a peaceful and prosperous future.”

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, representing the 16th District of Ohio, “It is important that the United States works with our allies throughout the world to support peaceful protestors through the world to promote freedom to build a united coalition in support of the Iranian people who seek to establish a democratic and non-nuclear Iran.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty, representing Ohio's 3rd Congressional District, “The passage of House Resolution 374 condemned Iranian state-sponsored terrorism and is supportive of the people's desire for a secular, democratic, and republic Iran.”

Rep. Judy Chu, representing California's 27th Congressional District “The Iranians deserve to be free from the harsh and violent rule of Iran’s mullahs. The world deserves to feel safe from Iranian support for terror and violence. I support your work to establish a free and democratic Iran that works with the U.S. and others to build a safer world.”

Rep. Kathleen Rice, representing New York's 4th Congressional District, “As Americans, we should all stand with the Iranian people as they hold legitimate and peaceful protests against their oppressive government. We must do all we can to support them in their fight for basic human rights.”

Rep. Raul Ruiz, representing California's 36th Congressional District, “To the Iranian people seeking freedom, democracy, and human rights, I stand with you. The United States Congress stands with you and the American people stand with you. I applaud you for convening this online gathering to let the world know that the United States Congress condemns Iran's malignant behavior in the region and supports the people's right for freedom and liberty.”

