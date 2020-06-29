News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Trailblazer of Freedom: Part 3

Details Published: Monday, 29 June 2020

Earlier this week, we began to speak about Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi and how she would transform Iran into a democratic republic after the fall of the mullahs.

In this piece, we wanted to highlight how Maryam Rajavi has worked to increase global support for the Iranian Resistance in order to bring change to Iran through a revolution by the people.

Over the past three decades, Maryam Rajavi has garnered support for the Iranian Resistance from some of the most renowned political and social personalities in the world, from government officials to political secretaries to parliamentarians in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and elsewhere.

Maryam Rajavi has achieved some major victories in this regard, not least increasing the Resistance’s credibility and legitimacy worldwide. The other examples we will talk about below.

Terrorist delisting: She led an international campaign to remove the Iranian Resistance from the terrorist watch lists in Europe and the US, where they were only put in order in the first place to appease the regime.

Nuclear revelations: the Iranian opposition helped to expose the Iranian regime’s clandestine nuclear program since 2003.

Defending Resistance Members in Iraq: Maryam Rajavi helped to ensure that the Iranian Resistance members at Camp Liberty in Iraq were transferred to safety in Albania.

Demanding justice for massacre victims: Maryam Rajavi has called for the international prosecution of those at the top of the Iranian regime for their role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.

Let’s look at those last two points in a little more detail.

Read More:

Maryam Rajavi, a Trailblazer of Freedom: Part 2

Defense of Resistance Members in Iraq

The US government transferred the protection of more than 3,000 Resistance members in Camp Ashraf to the Iraqi government in 2009. This was a grave mistake because then-Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki attacked the camp in July 2009, April 2011, and September 2013, killing over 100 people and injuring more than 1,000; all on the orders of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Resistance members were transferred to Camp Liberty by the United Nations, but they were subjected to several missile and rocket attacks that killed dozens more. The regime sought to completely eradicate the Iranian Resistance.

Thus, Maryam Rajavi led an international campaign supported by thousands of parliamentarians from all over the world, which resulted in the 2016 relocation of the Iranian Resistance members from Camp Liberty to Albania, where they built Ashraf 3.

Justice movement for victims of the 1988 massacre

In August 2016, Maryam Rajavi announced the establishment of a justice-seeking movement for victims of the massacre which demanded:

the prosecution of all masterminds and perpetrators of the massacre

publication of the names, specifics and burial locations of all victims of the massacre

identification of everyone involved in planning and executing the slaughter

This movement grew rapidly in Iran and globally, making the massacre of a top debate issue and compelling regime leaders to acknowledge the massacre after three decades of silence. But those responsible have still not been punished.