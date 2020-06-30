News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Plan for a Free Iran

Details Published: Tuesday, 30 June 2020

We recently finished a three-part primer on the leader of the Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi, including a short biography, her core beliefs about how to improve Iran and the world,

and how she has worked hard for three decades to get the Iranian Resistance the international recognition they believe.

We wanted to follow up with Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a free Iran, which has been adopted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as one of the council’s members, to show what Iran will be like after the mullahs have left, so let’s look at them now.

Maryam Rajavi stressed that being elected in a free and fair election that every single citizen over 18 can participate in, should be the only criterion for political legitimacy in Iran.

She also said that she wants a “pluralist system” with all individual freedoms respected, including but not limited to freedom of: Parties Assembly Expression The media

The NCRI supports the separation of Church and State and wants to ban all discrimination against followers of any religion or denomination.

NCRI also seeks to establish a modern legal system based on the presumption of innocence, the right to defense, effective judicial protection, and the right to be tried in a public court. This system would abolish the death penalty, have independent judges, and get rid of the mullahs’ Sharia law

Iranian Resistance is committed to the equality of all nationalities and believes that the language and culture of all Iranians – no matter their nationality – must be protected in tomorrow’s Iran as one of the country’s human resources. She also underscores the plan for an autonomous Iranian Kurdistan, adopted by the NCRI.

Rajavi also noted that this new Iran would recognize private property, private investment, and the market economy, providing equal opportunity in employment and business ventures to all Iranians, as well as protecting the environment.

As mentioned in our second primer piece, The Iranian Resistance, particularly Mrs. Rajavi believes in “complete gender equality” in all areas of life from politics to social to economics. We’ve already seen that she is committed to equal participation of women in political leadership by the fact that over half of the positions in the Resistance are held by women, but she would also abolish any form of discrimination against women and give them free rein to make their own choices in: Marriage Divorce Education Employment Clothing And much more

Rajavi has explained that the new foreign policy of Iran will be based on peaceful coexistence and cooperation with other countries, as well as respect for the United Nations Charter.

Maryam Rajavi explained that she is committed to the Universal Declaration of Humans Rights, and international covenants and conventions, including but not limited to: the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights the Convention against Torture the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women

Maryam Rajavi insists that this new Iran will be non-nuclear and free of weapons of mass destruction.

