Iranian opposition Free Iran Gathering 2020

Tuesday, 30 June 2020

The Iranian Resistance holds its “Free Iran” grand gathering every year, with tens of thousands of Iranians and members and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), as well as hundreds of politicians, activists, and dignitaries in attendance.

This year, the gathering, which is set to take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic on July 17, will once again focus on these important points:

The suffering of the Iranian people because of the regime, which has included 120,000 executions of political prisoners

The regime’s regional interventionism and spread of terrorism

The role of the MEK in the uprisings of 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, as well as the regime’s crackdown on them

The regime’s obvious fear of overthrow by the people, as evidenced in state-run media

Support for the 10-point plan of Iranian Resistance President Maryam Rajavi

The Iranian Resistance wrote: “Thanks to the efforts of the Iranian Resistance, the regime’s domestic and international efforts to suppress the people at home and destabilize the region and its nuclear program have been exposed… Western governments and policymakers must realize that they need a complete break from the devastating policy of appeasement… The legitimate rights of the Iranian people and their organized resistance movement to overthrow the brutal dictatorship ruling Iran must finally be recognized.”

Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI President said: "Since the outset, we have declared that our goal is not to take power at all costs. Instead, our goal is to realize the Iranian people’s desires for the establishment of freedom, justice, and democracy at all costs."

With that in mind, let’s look at the Iranian Resistance’s Ten-Point Plan for a free Iran:

A democracy based on universal suffrage. Freedom of speech, freedom of political parties and assemblies, freedom of the press and the internet Commitment to all individual and social freedoms and rights in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Humans Rights Separation of religion and state, as well as freedom of religion Complete gender equality and a ban of all forms of exploitation/discrimination against women under any pretext Independent judiciary and legal system in accordance with international standards Equality for all nationalities and the approval of the plan for an autonomous Iranian Kurdistan Justice and equal opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship for all Iranian people Protection and restoration of the environment A non-nuclear Iran that is devoid of weapons of mass destruction and has peaceful relations with its neighbors

The Resistance said: “As we mark the 40th year of the struggle against religious tyranny, the Iranian Resistance renews its commitment to the Iranian people and to the 120,000 martyrs for freedom.”

