News : Iranian opposition Each Year, Iranians Show Their Desire for Freedom

Details Published: Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Since the latest uprising in Iran, the signs of change and the regime’s overthrow are appearing.

The prospects for the victory of Iran’s democratic revolution, and an Iran devoid of the mullahs and the Shah, are looming. Through their uprisings and by relying on the Resistance Units, the Iranian people have the leverage they need to topple this regime.

Owing to the presence of an organized resistance movement, the so-called reformist solution within the religious fascism has become null and void.

The people, especially the youth, have ended the era of posturing for both factions of the regime. These are the brave and fearless youth who choose the path to fight on and to go on maximum offense with this regime, at any cost.

This was made clear in the regime’s recent decision to execute three of the youth arrested during the last uprisings in 2019, showing the regime’s fear of upcoming uprising and the rise of a nation, which according to by the regime’s officials ‘have nothing to lose anymore’ and are ready to change their fate.

Another sign of a regime change is the continuing protests by the different social strata, despite the regime’s suppression and the spread of fear.

The next sign of the inevitable overthrow of the ruling religious fascism is that social tensions and economic crises, especially high prices, unemployment, poverty, and inequality have reached an irreversible point.

The regime has no way out and by continuing its malign activities around the world, it is trying to stand on its feet and not to lose control in the country. It pretends fake power to the world in the hope that the appeasement policy by the West will be continued. But the truth is something else. The mullahs have practically lost their international shield safeguard. And the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is gone and the backbreaking sanctions are bringing the regime to its knees.

Even when the regime’s petrodollar supporters reject to accept the continuation of the regime’s arms embargo, this regime will not survive because of the people’s decision to overthrow it, while every day more people showing their will in this way, reflected in the resistance units which despite the regime’s threat are continuing their struggle.

In support of the growing resistance inside Iran every year, the Iranian Resistance holds its annual gathering to send a strong message to the world that regime change is within reach. And freedom and democracy are the real solutions for Iran.

The event is a venue for tens of thousands of Iranians and supporters of the movement from around the globe as well as hundreds of high-profile politicians, dignitaries, human rights activists, and parliamentarians from around the world to declare their support for the people of Iran in their search for freedom.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on travel worldwide, the Free Iran Global summit is going to be held online on July 17, 2020. Hundreds of politicians, dignitaries, human and women’s rights advocates, as well as members of the Iranian communities in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia, and elsewhere, will join in a virtual conference to announce their support for a free Iran.

Entitled, “Iran Rising Up for Freedom, Resistance Units Key to Victory,” the message of the Free Iran Global Summit is that regime change in Iran is imminent, and the people of Iran led by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, will soon be free.

Read More:

Free Iran Gathering 2020