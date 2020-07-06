News : Iranian opposition Resistance Units Continue Anti-Regime Actions Across Iran

The Iranian Resistance Units, which are linked to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), continued their anti-regime activities for three days last week, calling for regime change and public support for the MEK.

The Resistance Units held activities in Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Qom, Ahvaz, Gorgan, Andimeshk, Khorramabad, Nishabur, Amol, Qazvin, Karaj, and Hamadan from July 1 to July 4, putting up graffiti in public places with messages from the Iranian Resistance Leaders and slogans showing their hatred of Supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

These slogans included:

“Rise up to overthrow the regime of the Supreme Leader”

“Khamenei and Rouhani must face justice for a crime against humanity”

“Down with the principle of the Supreme Leader’s rule”

“The Iranian people's wealth, which is under control of IRGC (Revolutionary Guard Corps) & Khamenei must be wrested out of the mullahs' control”

“Our goal is not to take over at any cost, our goal is to establish freedom, justice, and democracy in Iran at any cost, long live freedom”

“Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi, hail to freedom”

The Resistance Units were also celebrating the anniversary of July 3, 2003, when Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi was released from a French prison, following a false arrest designed to placate the Iranian Regime.

The French police raided the French headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the houses of some prominent members, arresting President-elect Rajavi and hundreds of more officials, ransacking the offices and confiscating or damaging property. After 17 days, the French judiciary released the officials, who had done nothing wrong.

This was the 17th anniversary of that day, so many Resistance Units installed handwritten banners and posters in support of Rajavi, including:

“July 3 is one of the most glorious moments in the history of the resistance of the Iranian people”

“Maryam Rajavi is the national symbol of freedom in Iran”

“Maryam Rajavi; we are waiting for you”

“Freedom, justice and people’s sovereignty with Maryam Rajavi”

“Maryam Rajavi is a symbol of national solidarity of the Iranian people”

“Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

“Dear Maryam, you are the hope of the young generation, you will rescue Iran”

“Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

At the same time, the Resistance Units burned symbols and centers of the regime, including:

a center of the spread of fundamentalism in Andimeshk (July 3)

a looting center in Tehran (July 4)

several posters of the terrorist commander of the IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, who died in a US drone strike in January

three IRGC Basij bases in Isfahan, Qom, and Karaj

