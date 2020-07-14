News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Supports Iran’s Health Workers

Details Published: Tuesday, 14 July 2020

On July 3, as the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced that the coronavirus death toll had climbed above 64,800,

opposition leader Maryam Rajavi sent out a message in support of all Iranian medical staff who are risking their own lives to save others and show support for the protests of nurses in Mashhad over unfair contracts that are designed to cheat them out of money.

Maryam Rajavi wrote: “Physicians, nurses, emergency personnel and ambulance drivers are at high risk of infection, and many have already lost their lives. They have been exhausted under work pressure, but the clerical regime does not spend the minimum to improve their situation.”

She explained that the regime prefers to delay the payment of the nurses’ salaries and overtime pay, for which nurses in Mashhad were protesting at the time. Rather than listening to the concerns of the nurses, the regime sent out the repressive State Security forces to attack protesters with batons and shockers, before arresting many of them.

Maryam Rajavi wrote: “Hail to the protesting nurses in Mashhad who were attacked by batons and shockers. Hail to all the physicians, nurses, and medical staff who have been risking their own lives to save the lives of patients.”

She further noted that there are a large number of trained nurses that the regime could (and should) bring in to ease the pressure on the health service and give a much-needed break to Iran’s “exhausted” medical personnel, but that the regime has refused to do this.

In fact, the regime actually employs nurses on 89-day contracts as daily rate workers, so that they are not eligible for insurance and unemployment fees. Can you imagine any government doing something this despicable to a health worker, let alone during a pandemic?

Maryam Rajavi wrote: “The clerical regime has plundered our nation for 4 decades, squandering the country’s wealth on nuclear and missile projects and on terrorism. It has destroyed all the country’s infrastructures. Despite the existence of selfless and proficient physicians and nurses, the regime has left our people defenseless in the face of the pandemic. The only way to end poverty, corruption, unemployment, and disease, is overthrowing the clerical regime and establishing democracy and people’s sovereignty in Iran.”

Previously, as coronavirus deaths in Iran hit 60,000 Maryam Rajavi identified the Iranian Regime, specifically Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani as the real perpetrators of this high death toll, for their criminal decision to send people back to work in April, right in the middle of the danger period, and then blaming the public for the spike in infections.

She said: “The growing and the shocking number of victims across the country, especially in Tehran, is a direct result of Khamenei's and Rouhani's criminal policies that in clear conflict with the relevant ministries and regime experts have sent workers to face the Coronavirus epidemic instead of coming to people's aide and locking down non-essential activities. Instead, they brazenly claim that the public follows less than 9% of health protocols. How can they send millions of people to work in one of the most densely populated parts of the world in Tehran while maintaining social distancing?”