US Politicians’ Statement Supporting Iran Resistance

Thursday, 16 July 2020

Ahead on the Free Iran Global Summit on Friday, a bipartisan group of American political figures has declared that they support the Iranian Resistance,

especially the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in a statement that will be presented at the rally.

The statement, penned by Senator Joe Lieberman and Marine Corps General James Conway among others, read: “There is a beacon of hope in this dark landscape. The one organization that has done more than any other entity, including governments, to free Iranian citizens from tyranny and the world from fundamentalist-inspired terrorism is the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The NCRI strives relentlessly to ensure that hope for democracy and an end to injustice remains alive in.”

The American politicians and signatories noted that the regime’s days are numbered because it denies its people basic rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protests. Still, Iranians bravely continue to protest and the U.S. figures believe that the Iranians should be supported, citing the recent passage of that resolution by the House of Representatives.

The statement reads: “Unlike many governments, the leading figures in this evil regime have been in positions of authority for years, decades even. The senior officials at whose direction police murder citizens on the streets and wrongfully arrest innocent people, prison officials torture and execute citizens whose only crime has been expressing the desire for political and religious freedom, and judges enable government tyranny and twist the rule of law, must now be held accountable. These criminals have abused the privileges of sovereignty to achieve impunity for their crimes against humanity for forty-three years.”

The group then spoke about the regime’s terrorism and how some of the mullahs have finally been designated as terrorists, encouraging countries that had been victims of Iran state-backed terrorism to send experts to the MEK headquarters in Ashraf 3, Albania to find evidence in the archive to prosecute the mullahs.

The statement read: “While the US and other governments contemplate policies to deter and contain Iranian threats and aggression, they can and must act to bring accountability to people with the blood of so many Iranians on their hands. Ample precedent exists that leaders cannot claim sovereign immunity for their crimes against humanity… Justice delayed is justice denied. “

It was signed by the following people: