News : Iranian opposition
US Politicians’ Statement Supporting Iran Resistance
- Details
- Published: Thursday, 16 July 2020
Ahead on the Free Iran Global Summit on Friday, a bipartisan group of American political figures has declared that they support the Iranian Resistance,
especially the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in a statement that will be presented at the rally.
The statement, penned by Senator Joe Lieberman and Marine Corps General James Conway among others, read: “There is a beacon of hope in this dark landscape. The one organization that has done more than any other entity, including governments, to free Iranian citizens from tyranny and the world from fundamentalist-inspired terrorism is the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The NCRI strives relentlessly to ensure that hope for democracy and an end to injustice remains alive in.”
The American politicians and signatories noted that the regime’s days are numbered because it denies its people basic rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful protests. Still, Iranians bravely continue to protest and the U.S. figures believe that the Iranians should be supported, citing the recent passage of that resolution by the House of Representatives.
The statement reads: “Unlike many governments, the leading figures in this evil regime have been in positions of authority for years, decades even. The senior officials at whose direction police murder citizens on the streets and wrongfully arrest innocent people, prison officials torture and execute citizens whose only crime has been expressing the desire for political and religious freedom, and judges enable government tyranny and twist the rule of law, must now be held accountable. These criminals have abused the privileges of sovereignty to achieve impunity for their crimes against humanity for forty-three years.”
The group then spoke about the regime’s terrorism and how some of the mullahs have finally been designated as terrorists, encouraging countries that had been victims of Iran state-backed terrorism to send experts to the MEK headquarters in Ashraf 3, Albania to find evidence in the archive to prosecute the mullahs.
The statement read: “While the US and other governments contemplate policies to deter and contain Iranian threats and aggression, they can and must act to bring accountability to people with the blood of so many Iranians on their hands. Ample precedent exists that leaders cannot claim sovereign immunity for their crimes against humanity… Justice delayed is justice denied. “
It was signed by the following people:
- J. Kenneth Blackwell – Former U.S. Representative, United Nations Human Rights Commission
- Lincoln P. Bloomfield, Jr. – Former Special Envoy and Asst Sec State
- Colonel (Ret.) Thomas V. Cantwell – Former US Military Commander for Camp Ashraf
- General (Ret.) George Casey – Former U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Commander of Multi-National Forces – Iraq
- Linda Chavez – Former Assistant to the President for Public Liaison; Chairman of the Center for Equal Opportunity
- Colonel (Ret.) John Cirafici – Former Defense Attache, Algiers
- Gen. (Ret.) David Deptula – Former Deputy COS for Intel, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, U.S. Air Force
- Professor Alan Dershowitz – Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
- Louis J. Freeh – Former Director FBI
- Newt Gingrich – Former Speaker of the House
- Marc Ginsberg – Former U.S. Ambassador to Morocco
- Rudy Giuliani – Former NYC Mayor, Presidential Candidate
- Porter Goss – Former Director of CIA, Former Chairman of House Intel Committee
- General (Ret.) James L. Jones – Former USMC Commandant, NATO Commander, National Security Advisor to the President
- Robert Joseph –Former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security
- Patrick Kennedy – Former Rhode Island Congressman
- Colonel (Ret.) Wesley M. Martin – Former Senior Antiterrorism Officer, Coalition Forces – Iraq
- Col. (Ret.) Leo McCloskey – Former US Military Commander for Camp Ashraf
- R. Bruce McColm – President, Institute for Democratic Strategies
- Colonel (Ret.) Gary Morsch – Former Senior Medical Officer at Ashraf
- Michael B. Mukasey – Former US Attorney General
- Ted Poe – Former Texas Congressman
- Mitchell B. Reiss – Former Ambassador, Special Envoy to the Northern Ireland Peace Process
- Tom Ridge – Former PA Governor, Secretary Homeland Security
- John Sano – Former Deputy Director CIA National Clandestine Service
- Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan, Ph.D. – Executive Director School of Public and International Affairs, Univ of Baltimore
- Eugene R. Sullivan – Retired Federal Judge
- Robert Torricelli – Former NJ Senator
- General (Ret.) Charles (Chuck) Wald-Former Deputy Commander U.S. European Command