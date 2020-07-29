News : Iranian opposition MEK: Regime Overthrow Is Imminent: Part 2

In our previous article we mentioned how the Iranian Resistance was able to connect over 30,000 locations around the globe do Ashraf 3, Albanian, headquarters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) earlier this month;

even though the regime’s efforts to disrupt and derail the MEK have increased exponentially over 2020.

The regime has known that the MEK is insanely popular among the Iranian people and has been for the past 41 years, but as the international political landscape has shifted dramatically since the nationwide Iran protests in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 getting much more attention and support, the regime is now worried about being overthrown.

For this reason, we will look at the regime’s worries in this two-part series. In the first part, we looked at the reaction from regime officials in the past week and why the regime is right to be afraid. Here, we will be looking at why the MEK is the only political alternative to the regime and what the advantages are to overthrowing the regime.

The Free Iran summit once again showed the world how the regime is failing by every measure of a government, which has increased the regime’s hatred of the MEK.

US senator Joseph Liberman told the summit: “Is there another opposition group, frankly is there another—are there many groups in the world who could have organized a meeting like this globally? I don’t think so. Is there another group in opposition to the Iranian regime, on behalf of the Iranian people, with support in Iran, anywhere near the [MEK]? No.”

The MEK is the biggest threat to the regime, so it’s only fitting that it has the regime’s sole attention.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that this is an opportunity for Iran to rid itself of the mullahs’ dictatorship and replace it with a democratic alternative; one that is already able to handle the challenges and has served as a government-in-exile since 1981.

He said: “Iranians have demonstrated their desire for freedom. Over 1,500 people were killed by the regime. The people of Iran have made it clear to the world that they want a free and democratic Iran, ruled by law, in which women are treated equally as men. These are the goals of MEK, of Maryam Rajavi.”

Of course, the advantages of overthrowing the regime are not limited to Iran. Rather, a peaceful, non-nuclear Iran, committed to human rights, will actually mean that the world is better off. A statement from 31 important American figures spells this out in detail, saying that it is made possible by the real alternative to the regime.

They wrote: “The one organization that has done more than any other entity, including governments, to free Iranian citizens from tyranny and the world from fundamentalist-inspired terrorism is the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The NCRI strives relentlessly to ensure that hope for democracy and an end to injustice remains alive in Iran.”