Iranian opposition How the MEK Support in Iran Was Shown Last Week

Details Published: Thursday, 30 July 2020

The Iranian Resistance held its Free Iran Global Summit 2020 online earlier this month, with over 30,000 participants from 102 countries, including Iran, despite the limited internet access there.

All the locations were connected to Ashraf 3, Albania, headquarters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

The Iranian people, boosted by the international support they saw, took part in various activities to support the MEK’s conference between July 21 and July 24, starting the day after the conference, to show support for the MEK, opposition leader Maryam Rajavi, Ashraf 3, and the Free Iran Global Summit.

These activities took place in the following cities: Tehran, Tabriz, Urmia, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Esfarayen, Nishapur, Rasht, Sari, Karaj, Rudsar, Izeh, Gorgan, Khorramabad, Zahedan, Qom, Ivanaki, Semnan, Shadegan, Shahin Shahr, Shahr-e Rey, Zabol, Kish, Jiroft, Hamadan, Kahnuj, Bandar Abbas, Malard, Masjed Soleiman, Mazandaran, Andimeshk, Bojnurd, Kerman, Khuzestan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Abadan, and Damghan.

The MEK supporters chanted the slogans:

“Down with the principle of the Supreme Leader’s rule”

“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi, long live freedom”

“Maryam Rajavi, we will bring you back to Tehran. Long live freedom.

“The mullahs must go. Sovereignty belongs to the Iranian people”

“Damn Khamenei and hail to freedom. We will take back Iran”

“Iran Maryam, Maryam Iran. Long live freedom”

“Down with Khamenei. Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”

‘’Iran will only be freed and rebuilt through Maryam Rajavi’’

Some of the MEK supporters put up posters of the opposition leader, Maryam Rajavi, and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi. Defiant youth set fire to the bases of the Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) Basij bases in Zahedan, Tehran, Shahin Shahr, Rasht, Qom, Khorramabad, and Ivanaki Semnan, as well as the headquarters of the local security forces in Shadegan and a base for spreading Islamic fundamentalism in Tehran. In addition, billboards of the Intelligence Ministry and pictures of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini, and dead terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

The Basij is a paramilitary force and the IRGC, of which it is a branch, is a terrorist force; with both groups known for cracking down violently on protests.

In addition to the conference, these protests also marked the anniversary of the 1988 Eternal Light Operation, when the Resistance targeted the regime militarily in order to free the people from tyranny, and the regime’s 1988 massacre of political prisoners, mainly MEK members. The regime wanted to scare the MEK against trying to fight the regime.

In this regard Mrs. Maryam Rajavi said: “By his fatwa sanctioning the 1988 massacre, Khomeini intended to annihilate the generation of the [PMOI / MEK Iran], just as the Mongols did in Iran, to guarantee his rule.”

Following the Free Iran Global Summit, regime leaders at Friday Prayers showed how scared they were of the people, with a Yazd official saying that he feared that the regime’s crimes would be exposed by the MEK on social media, while an imam in Astan-e Ashrafiyeh said that the MEK was using cyber warfare to encourage riots.

The Friday Prayer leader in Razavi Khorasan said: “The MEK is seeking internet riots and media terror.”