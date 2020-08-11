News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi and the Struggle for Gender Equality in Iran

Details Published: Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Maryam Rajavi, the president of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, has been leading the struggle for freedom and gender equality in Iran for the past decades.

Of course, of all the Iranian people, the most abused by the misogynist mullahs are women, who have been subjected to misogynous laws specifically stripping them of their rights and freedoms. So what would Maryam Rajavi, the female leader of the Iranian opposition, do for women’s rights in Iran?

Well, of course, she would improve them, but let’s look at how, based on her previous speeches and her 10-point plan for a free Iran.

On August 10, Maryam Rajavi explained that the NCRI has waged a 41-year-long war against the oppression of women in Iran and even presented a plan to “obliterate gender inequalities” all the way back in 1987.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Unanimously adopted, the Plan reiterated the need for Iranian women to attain their rightful place in society. It thus inspired Iranian women to wage a struggle for their freedom and equality. Likewise, women’s place in the NCRI, its member organizations, and the National Liberation Army of Iran opened a new chapter in the status of women in Iranian society. On the other end of the spectrum is a regime that could not even tolerate a staged women’s committee in its parliament and changed it to the Family Committee.”

Of course, let’s look at Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a Free Iran for more information on what gender equality in Iran would look like.

In her third point, Maryam Rajavi tackles gender equality, vowing to:

promote gender equality across all sectors of life

ban any form of discrimination against women

support equal female participation in political leadership

allow women to freely choose their own clothing, relationships, education, and employment

This is a major step towards gender equality, which would be underscored by the abolishment of the mullahs’ Sharia law, which is designed to keep women down, the protection of individual freedoms in Iran, separation of religion and state, and equal opportunities in employment and enterprise.

In the 10-point plan, Maryam Rajavi said she is “committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international covenant and conventions, including the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women”, which is something that would help guide Iran into a much more equal future.

This is the incredible future that awaits Iranian women as soon the Iranian regime is toppled.

This will be achieved by the Iranian people and their organized resistance. But the rest of the world must also recognize the Iranian people’s right to resistance and overthrowing the Iranian regime.

