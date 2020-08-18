News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi: Free Iran Speech; Part 1

Details Published: Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Last month, the Iranian resistance held its annual free Iran gathering. The Free Iran global summit, connected over 30,000 locations to Ashraf 3 in Albania, home to some 3,000 members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

This event was attended by 1,000 distinguished politicians.

All of the participants and so many more watching voiced support for the MEK and the opposition leader Maryam Rajavi. Here, we will look at part of Maryam Rajavi’s keynote address on the three key pledges of the Resistance.

Maryam Rajavi began by praising all those who took part in the conference, as well as all of its supporters around the world, saying that they are helping to keep the world’s attention on the regime and its crimes.

She said: “This summit echoes the voice of the Iranian people’s 40-year Resistance against religious dictatorship and fascism and for freedom and democracy. This is the voice of the largest, the longest-standing, most sophisticated, and most serious organized resistance in Iran’s history, with the roaring river of its martyrs’ blood, and the moving chants of massacred Mojahedin who continued to insist on their belief to the end, against the most murderous and cruel rulers.”

Maryam Rajavi advised that this conference echoed the Iranian people’s calls in subsequent uprisings for the regime’s overthrow, calling out the “reformer vs. principlist theatrics” that the regime uses to keep itself in power.

She said that the conference represents the commitments that the Iranian people want:

Rebellion over the regime

United in solidarity

Supporting a free and democratic Iran of tomorrow

Maryam Rajavi said: “We have come together to underline three monumental and historic commitments that we have pledged to accomplish. Our first commitment is that we, the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance, will overthrow the clerical regime and will reclaim Iran. Our second commitment is that we, the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance, will build a free and democratic Iran. And our third commitment is to remain faithful to our people’s sovereignty and their vote; to not seek power at any cost, but to establish freedom and justice at any cost.”

She advised that the mullahs have no solutions to the problems of the Iranian people because the only possible way to do this would intensely damage the mullahs and undermine their ruthless actions thus far. So the regime’s choice was to double down on their terrorism, missile launches, intimidation, and belligerence.

Maryam Rajavi said: “For this reason, today, Khamenei calls for the creation of a young and Hezbollahi government and sees a monolithic Parliament and a murderous Judiciary as the only way out of the vortex of crises and the only way to preserve the regime… In an open session of the parliament on July 5, the deputies were talking of impeaching and even prosecuting Rouhani for committing treason. They unloaded on [Foreign Minister Javad] Zarif their endless fear and horror over the reinstatement of the snapback mechanism regarding the nuclear program.”

In our next pieces in this series, we will look at Maryam Rajavi’s comments about other regime policies and how she would behave in power.

