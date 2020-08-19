News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi: Free Iran Speech; Part 2

Details Published: Wednesday, 19 August 2020

During the Iranian Resistance annual “Free Iran Global Summit,” which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of the participants and so many more watching voiced support for the Iranian opposition and its leader Maryam Rajavi.

This event connected over 30,000 locations to Ashraf 3, Albania, home to some 3,000 members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

Here, we will look at part of Maryam Rajavi’s keynote address on the three key pledges of the Resistance.

In this part, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi had to say about the operation to overthrow the regime, which she noted was on the brink of falling, even though the mullahs and the coronavirus have practically joined forces to suppress the voices of the Iranian people.

She said: “We saw during the November 2019 uprising that the protests suddenly erupted in 900 locations across the country. This created a brilliant model for the great uprising that will overthrow the regime. The uprisings that spanned from December 2017 and January 2018 to November 2019 and January 2020 were not about reforming the regime and had nothing to say to the mullahs. They did not ask anything from the mullahs. Rather, these uprisings sought to overthrow the clerics.”

Maryam Rajavi highlighted that during the protests the people chanted:

“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the (supreme) Leader”

“We don't want the Shah or the Leader, we don't want a choice between bad and worse”

“Our enemy is right here. They lie when they say it’s America”

She assessed that because Iranians reject any notion that the regime can reform, they are a “constant nightmare for the mullahs”. She went on to cite the real statistics of the crackdown on those uprisings, which the mullahs have long tried to hide, gathered by the Iranian Resistance’s Security and Counterterrorism Committee from inside the regime’s National Emergency Organization. At least 1,500 protesters were killed by the regime in just a few days.

Maryam Rajavi said: “These uprisings checkmated the Iranian regime’s political apologists, advocates, lobbyists, and paid operatives because the protests completely discredited their deception and lies. They kept saying that it would be inconceivable for the people of Iran to turn to uprisings and revolution to overthrow the mullahs. They kept saying that change in Iran will not happen except within the regime itself.”

She noted that the regime repeatedly claims – falsely! – that the MEK and the Resistance have no popular support inside Iran and how ridiculous that assessment was proved by the uprisings over the past four years.

Maryam Rajavi said: “They were searching for young and teenage MEK members when suddenly they saw with their own eyes throngs of young people overwhelming the streets of Iranian cities. And they were irritated when they saw that two progressive students [who supported the MEK] were detained. This explains why the mullahs and their mob of interrogators and functionaries have unleashed against the Resistance and the PMOI/MEK. They see themselves about to be overthrown and are in agony over the fact that these uprisings and rebellious youth have adopted the roadmap and the strategy of the PMOI/MEK.”

We will continue out look at Maryam Rajavi’s speech tomorrow.

