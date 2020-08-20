News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi: Free Iran Speech; Part 3

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, was the keynote speaker at the “Free Iran Global Summit” which was held on July 17 and connected over 30,000 locations to Ashraf 3,

Albania, home to some 3,000 members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). This event was attended by over 1,000 personalities from different countries.

All of the participants and so many more watching voiced support for the MEK and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. Here, we will look at part of Maryam Rajavi’s keynote address on the three key pledges of the Resistance, and in this section, we will address the surge of rebellion in Iranian cities, ready and willing to wash away the mullahs.

Maryam Rajavi advised that the November 2019 uprising, which saw nearly the entire country come alive in protest, has disproved the regime’s lies that the people widely support the mullahs and hate the Resistance.

She said: “It was proven that it is possible to inspire and organize protests. It was proven that despite all the repression and crimes, our people have a spectacular desire and readiness to continue their uprising. It was proven that the masses of people, particularly toilers, destitute people, and the youth, stood face-to-face against the regime. And it was proven that a force capable of overthrowing the regime has emerged and is lurking in the hearts of Iranian cities.”

Maryam Rajavi quoted Iran’s Interior Minister as saying that a 600,000-strong fighting force destroyed many centers of suppression in Iran over those few weeks and the emergence of rebellious cities since 2017, which are supposed to break the suppressive atmosphere and mobilize the people into uprisings.

She said: “In the history of liberation struggles in Iran, Resistance Units and rebellious cities and their key role in the strategy of uprisings, was discovered and formulated by Massoud [Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance]. And this is the secret to uprisings and ultimate victory.”

Maryam Rajavi explained that the resistance units have spent the past two years challenging the regime face-to-face. They have not surrendered, carrying out 20 operations a day to confront the regime and publicize the resistance forces, which help to spark new uprisings. They have not given up and they never will.

She said: “Hail to these courageous youths, hail to the resistant and steadfast political prisoners, and hail to this generation which is determined to fight on and to make sacrifices, giving up their belongings and their lives every day to keep ablaze the flame of uprisings, and to save the enchained nation.”

Maryam Rajavi continued: “These are telltale signs of the great Army of Freedom. Out of the countless who are suppressed, the force which will save and free Iran is rising up. Yes, the sun is rising and the blood-drenched caravan of martyrs sings: Rise up now friends, Fearlessly soar like an eagle, Charge against the enemy, onwards to victory, onwards to prosperity!”

In our next piece, we will discuss Maryam Rajavi’s comments on how the regime is using the coronavirus to inflict mass casualties and suppress the people of Iran to prevent an uprising.

