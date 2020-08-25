News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi: Free Iran Speech; Part 4

Details Published: Tuesday, 25 August 2020

On July 17, the National Council of Resistance of Iran held its annual Free Iran conference, this year online connecting over 30,000 locations to Ashraf 3 in Albania, home to the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

This event was also attended by over 1,000 distinguished politicians.

All the participants and so many more watching voiced support for the MEK and the Iranian opposition president Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. Here, we will look at part of Maryam Rajavi’s keynote address on the three key pledges of the Resistance.

In this part, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi called “the strategy of inflicting mass human casualties”.

Maryam Rajavi explained that, as of the date of her speech, at least 72,000 people had died from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and took a moment to honor them. The current figure is close to 94,000, just a month later.

She said: “More than any other time, this carnage uncovered the appalling reality of how the mullahs have destroyed the country’s healthcare, nutrition, and social welfare foundations, leaving our people vulnerable to the virus more than any other country in the world.”

Maryam Rajavi then said that it was not advisable to compare the situation in Iran in March to that of other countries after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that he wanted to use the coronavirus crisis as a blessing.

She said: I have repeatedly declared, on behalf of the Iranian Resistance, that the abnormal surging trend of the number of coronavirus victims in Iran is a product of the criminal policies of Khamenei and (President Hassan) Rouhani. The strategy of launching mass casualties as a barrier against the threat of an uprising and eventual overthrow is exactly designed to pacify and demoralize the Iranian society, rendering it hopeless and paralyzed.”

Maryam Rajavi said that the regime refused to offer any financial help, sent people back to work in a pandemic to avoid an uprising, and then blamed them for a rise in cases or claimed that the virus made a surprise attack in July as if it were an enemy in the shadows.

She then brought up that “the selfless physicians and nurses” should be praised for their work, which has seen 15,000 medical staff infected over the past five months, but they should also be paid properly.

Maryam Rajavi said: “In these critical circumstances, the ruling mullahs have refused to allocate any considerable budget to fight the disease, and even to pay the nurses’ salaries. The regime’s Health Minister says that despite his repeated appeals since the beginning of the outbreak [in February], for the first time, only 300 million Euros was provided to the ministry in June. That is only 3.5 Euros per person to confront the pandemic. The meager sum cannot be compared with any other country. But even this limited budget is squandered in the regime’s cycle of pervasive corruption.”

She advised that, rather than paying medical staff or paying people to stay home, the regime has:

launched expensive satellites into space

pursued their terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria

escalated their nuclear activities to a new level

The Defense Minister recently said: “The number of missiles we manufactured over the past four years was equal to our production in the prior ten years combined.”

So where do they get this money? Find out in our next piece.

