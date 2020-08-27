News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi: Free Iran Speech; Part 6

Details Published: Thursday, 27 August 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran held its annual “Free Iran” conference virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This event connected over 30,000 locations to Ashraf 3, Albania, home to the members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). This event was also attended by over 1,000 distinguished politicians.

All of the participants and so many more watching voiced support for the MEK and the NCRI’s President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. Here, we will look at part of Maryam Rajavi’s keynote address on the three key pledges of the Resistance.

In our final part, we will look at Maryam Rajavi’s comments on the regime’s terrorism and her commitment to the people of Iran.

She spoke about the regime’s plan to bomb the 2018 Free Iran Grand Gathering in Paris, which was thankfully thwarted by European police and led to the arrest of diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi and the three people he hired. The trial began this summer.

Maryam Rajavi said: “For the first time, a serving diplomat faces trial in Europe for direct involvement in terrorism. This is a great disgrace for the regime and it shows that the regime spares to effort and will commit any crime and pay any price to annihilate its alternative.”

She noted that the plan was allowed to get this far because Assadi enjoyed the privileges of the Iranian embassy in Vienna, which allowed senior Intelligence Ministry officials to instruct his plan.

Maryam Rajavi praised the trial of the four terrorists but noted that she had supplied seven hours of testimony and “ample documents” proving that Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi should all be held responsible.

She said: “This is a sufficient and definitive case based on which the UN Security Council can prosecute Khamenei and his accomplices for being the world’s leading sponsors of terrorism. Of course, this is in addition to the case of the massacre of political prisoners in 1988. And, it is imperative to end the mullahs' unbridled terrorism.”

Maryam Rajavi explained that the mission of the resistance is the overthrow of the regime.

In terms of a commitment, she said: “We pledged to overthrow the regime, take back Iran and restore all the violated and plundered rights of the people of Iran… As I have reiterated time and again, we have not come to gain something for ourselves; we have come to sacrifice and pay the requisite price. We are determined to restore freedom and people’s sovereignty in Iran, and this will happen.”

Maryam Rajavi said that Iranians must have the rights to:

Heath

Shelter

Employment

Union Membership

Autonomy

Gender equality

Popular sovereignty

Expression

Choice

She said: “They must be free of religious slavery, and sexual exploitation... They must be pulled out of poverty, and be free from fear; this means ending torture, executions, and social and economic insecurity.”

Maryam Rajavi said that right now in Iran we are seeing one of the greatest battles between democracy and fundamentalism and that, for global peace and security if nothing else, all governments and international bodies should stand with the Iranian people.

