Iraq Heads Toward Freedom and Independence

Details Published: Saturday, 01 February 2020

For the last four months, the Iraqi people have continued their struggle toward freedom from the Iran-backed governing system that brought nothing for Iraqis except corruption, bloodshed, and sectarianism. Iraq's scene experienced a verity of ebbs and flows over this period.

The death of Qassem Soleimani is one of the significant landmarks. The Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei lost his right hand for preserving the regime’s “strategic depth” with the death of the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force (IRGC-QF).

In recent years, Soleimani was saving the regime’s interests beyond and he was playing an essential role in funding the Iran-backed proxies in the Middle East such as Lebanese Hezbollah, Shiite militias in Iraq, as well as keeping Syria’s dictator Bashar al-Assad in power.

In this context, the IRGC-QF’s head committed many crimes in these countries and had the blood of many innocent people on his hands. However, after the elimination of Soleimani and the dramatic continuation of the Iraqi protests across the country, Khamenei was compelled to use his preservations to protect his authority in Iraq.

Therefore, he employed Moqtada al-Sadr, as a cleric politician, to deviate demonstrations in Iraq, which constantly target the Iranian malign influence in this country. But as soon as the Iraqi people grasped that he was serving someone else somewhere else, they rejected him and his mission by continuing their path toward expelling all Iran-backed parties, militias, and politicians. This adoption by the people of Iraq is accounted as a key step to ending the Iranian regime’s meddling forever.

Observers believe that the Iranian regime made a strategic mistake along with its other miscalculations that led to irreparable blows. Khamenei truly gambled on his “regional power” in the Middle East, however, he proved that it was only a lie beside many claims that he raised in the recent months.

In fact, he prompted sentiments of the Iraqi people against himself by entering his last card. In this respect, the international community has come to realize that the Iranian regime, particularly Khamenei, has no more popular and religious credibility among the ordinary people in Iraq.

Earlier, the organizing committee for demonstrations in Iraq stated that the people of Iraq demand the resignation of all current politicians and parties who control the country’s destiny. Additionally, they believe that the Iran-dependent parties are the root of Iraq’s problems that have mired the country into collapse and misery.

Following ceaseless protests of the people, then-prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who has known links to the Iranian regime, was compelled to resign. Afterward, Iraqi president Barham Saleh offered his resignation to the parliament.

However, due to the Iranian regime’s scramble for preserving its authority in Iraq, a new prime minister hasn’t been named so far. Notably, Khamenei time and again tried to impose his intended nominees but the people of Iraq vehemently rejected Iran-linked nominees.

As the last attempt, Moqtada al-Sadr emerged as a “leader” of the Iraqi people. On Friday, January 24, he called on his supporters to hold a demonstration for the benefit of his “leadership.” In fact, he was ordered by Iranian mullahs to deviate the Iraqi protests from their main path.

The pro-Moqtada al-Sadr demonstration looked to achieve two goals: first, ending the long-time rally in the “Tahrir” Square in the downtown of Baghdad, second, imposing the Iranian regime’s allies on seats of governing in this country.

Notably, when the plan of Iran-backed parties was defeated, the Iraqi security forces in cooperation with al-Sadr’s forces attacked and cruelly cracked down on peaceful protesters who had rallied in the Square.

However, Iraqi protesters’ resistance against the pro-Iranian regime’s plans resulted in a revelation of the genuine nature of al-Sadr and his conspiracy. The Iraqi people well realized that Moqtada al-Sadr neither is a patriot Iraqi nor intends to preserve Iraq’s interests. Meanwhile, Moqtada al-Sadr’s move caused a defection among the force loyal to him.

“In love with Iraq, Nasiriyah and [protesters], I take off my turban. I was, am, and will be with the Iraqi people. Please, hasten in my [assassination] because I am very eager to join the martyrs,” Asad al-Nasseri, one of the prominent leaders of the Sadr movement, tweeted on January 26.