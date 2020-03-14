News : Middle East Iran’s Khamenei Rudely Claws to Re-Dominate Iraq

On March 8, Iraqi people, particularly women and girls, honored the international women’s day by holding widespread demonstrations in several provinces including Babylon, Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Basra.

Demonstrations were held according to the invitation of the organizing committee of the “Iraq’s October Revolution,” and showed impressive growth of the women’s role in sociopolitical developments.

Observers consider Iraqi women’s involvement in determining the country’s fate as an essential landmark in the protests that initially started against the corrupt government. However, in response to the Iranian regime’s malign influence and crimes committed by its militias, protests directed against the mullahs’ meddling. “Iran out to Baghdad remain free,” Iraqi protesters frequently chanted in their rallies and marches.

On the other hand, women’s active role in protests displayed their hatred against the Iran-backed mullah Moqtada al-Sadr, who was recruited by the Iranian regime. As an Iraqi version of outdated Iranian mullahs, he criticized the women for attending protests. Later, he demanded the implementation of “gender segregation” in Iraqi protests’ rows. Finally, demonstrators reacted by excluding him from their rows!

Khamenei’s Failure Over Replacing His Agents in Iraq

During their relentless protests, the Iraqi people toppled the former prime minister Adil Abdul al-Mahdi despite efforts by Iran-backed parties and militias. In this respect, they didn’t succumb to terrorism, threats, betrayals, and the mullahs’ attempts to inverse the people’s wills. As a result, Iraqi demonstrators could overthrow an absolute appointee of the Iranian regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in their country.

In October, Khamenei deployed the slain chief of the Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Qassem Soleimani to Iraq to prevent the collapse of al-Mahdi. Soleimani contributed his best to halt Iran-backed prime minister from resignation. However, he eventually failed, and the Iraqi people succeeded to bring Khamenei’s appointee and his government down, which was synonymous with a “strategic failure” for the entire Iranian regime.

In response, the mullahs orchestrated an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Khamenei, in fact, imitated his predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini who mobilized his folk to attack the U.S. embassy in Tehran in November 1979. However, Khamenei not only failed in his hostage-taking path but also lost his right hand Qassem Soleimani during the U.S. precautionary airstrike on January 3.

Soleimani carried the position of regime’s regional foreign minister. “Commander Soleimani and I never felt we have any differences. We have been working together closely for over 20 years… When I became minister, the two of us decided to make sure we meet at least once a week when we were both in Tehran to review the latest developments and undertake the necessary coordination,” said the regime’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with the state-run daily Entekhab on September 1, 2019.

Additionally, the former commander of coalition troops General David Petraeus already mentioned Soleimani’s massage through the then-Iraqi president, saying, “General Petraeus, you should know that I, Qassem Soleimani, control the policy of Iran for Iraq, and also for Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Afghanistan.”

Indeed, Soleimani was the second man of the mullahs and his elimination accounted as “irreparable blow to the mullahs’ regime” in entirety, according to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

In this respect, Khamenei hastily began to expose other Iraqi agents to remain his authority in this country. However, since al-Mahdi’s resignation, the regime has yet to fill the shoes of him and Iraqi demonstrators rejected all Khamenei’s mercenaries so far. Last week, protesters denied Mohammad Allawi candidacy who was styling himself as a moderate, technocrat figure.

Women’s Presence Debunked Moqtada al-Sadr and His Task in Iraq

Iran-backed mullah Moqtada al-Sadr has also been employed to advertise another agent of the Iranian regime. In this context, he nominated Mohammad Tofiq al-Allawi and incited his allies to support him in the parliament. Barham Saleh, the Iraqi president, also admitted al-Allawi and ordered him to consist of his administration for approving.

However, the Iraqi people’s will forced Khamenei and his influential mullahs and agents in the Iraqi political structure to acquiesce to the people’s demand. Iraqi women played a key role in this development and gave a new spirit to protests despite vicious suppression and lengthening the people’s struggle for a prosperous future that passes from cutting off Iran’s interference.

In this respect, both Moqtada al-Sadr and his masters in Tehran lost their credibility and investments to compensating their failures in this country. Furthermore, Khamenei’s confusion has emerged in remarks of his internal and external mercenaries. On March 6, the state-run website Fararu published a piece titled, “Moqtada al-Sadr’s Isolation,” and acknowledged Khamenei’s vanishing authority in Iraq’s developments under the excuse of “political vacuum.” In addition, Fararu accused Moqtada al-Sadr of the regime’s failures in this country, saying, “In a relatively short period, [our] recent efforts missed to convert al-Sadr as the unrivaled politician in Iraq and diminished his influence.”

Mohammad Saleh Sadaghian, who government-linked media refer to as the head of Arabic Studies Center, frankly slammed Moqtada al-Sadr. “Mr. Moqtada al-Sadr and his movement should admit their end if… Shiite movements concluded that it is necessary for the future of ‘Islam’ and ‘Iraq,’” the state-run website Diplomasi-e Irani quoted Sadaghian as saying on March 3.

Shamkhani’s Effort for Playing Soleimani’s Role Under the Cover of Countering the Coronavirus

Given the new chief of IRGC-QF Esmail Ghaani doesn’t have Soleimani’s authority, Khamenei dispatched another agent to impose his desired mercenary as the Iraqi prime minister. In this context, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani headed Iraq under the excuse of countering the coronavirus. However, the Iranian people wouldn’t be in such a dire condition if the mullahs’ regime could resolve this major problem inside their own country.

The fact is neither the conflict among Iran-backed militias and so-called parties would cease by Khamenei’s order, nor the infighting problem inside the Iran-backed government would rescue. On the other hand, the tireless struggle of the Iraqi people has stricken major blows to the Iranian regime so far.

And due to the protesters resistance and continuation who never succumb to vicious crackdown on the barehanded people, let alone the political maneuvers, no doubt, the Iraqi people will achieve victory. “[We] condemn the suspicious Ali Shamkhani’s visit to Iraq… [Shamkhani] has come to impose an agent as the Iraqi prime minister who frankly expressed his loyalty to Iran,” the organizing committee of Iraq’s October Revolution stated on March 18.

“Iraqi protesters have only one demand what they frequently chanted the slogan, ‘Iran[‘s regime] out, Baghdad remains free.’ The Iraqi people address Shamkhani, saying, ‘Get back wherever you came from… Because you are the symbol of murderous, massacre, and terrorism. Iraq’s society by its all segments rejects your suspicious attendance in Iraq. Decisions that are made by you and your mercenaries are rejected and the freedom-loving people of Iraq give no care to them,” the organizing committee ended.

