Why Does the Iranian Regime Fear US-Iraq Talks?

Details Published: Sunday, 21 June 2020

When Qassem Soleimani was killed by the United States near Baghdad airport in January 2020, it was concluded that the course of events promised an end to the interference of the Iranian regime in Iraq after the Iraqi people shouted the same demand in Iraqi cities.

Now, with the start of the US-Iraq talks, the question remains is why is the Iranian regime afraid of the US-Iraq talks?

The uprising, and perhaps a revolution in Iraq, began in October 2019. The coronavirus prevalence may have affected it, but it cannot be claimed that it has extinguished it. Iraqi cities attest to this reality.

Recent weeks have shown that the Shiite cities of southern Iraq, once the backyard of the Iranian regime, are now at the forefront of the uprising against the regime's intervention in the country.

The southern Iraqi city of Basra is at the forefront. “The pro-regime governor of Iran must be fired.” This is the slogan of the people of Basra, and of course the slogan of the people of other Iraqi cities such as Divanieh and Najaf.

The attack on Iraqi parties that are aligned with the Iranian regime by youths forced Qais Khazali, one of Ali Khamenei's official mercenaries, to announce that he was closing his group's offices in the southern cities of Iraq.

Earlier, Iraqi youths took to the streets to pull Adel Abdul-Mahdi and other affiliates of Khamenei in the Iraqi government from their seats.

But despite all these facts, what is obvious and pointed out by the Iraqi people is that nothing has changed with the coming to the power of Mustafa al-Kazemi's government.

Changing the situation in Iraq has another untold message: The Iranian regime is also seeking to interfere in Iraqi affairs.

In recent days, the demands of the Iraqi Cultural Union and other Iraqi workers have been added to the demands of the Iraqi insurgents.

$1,000 billion of the wealth of the Iraqi people during this period has been looted, according to Iraqi officials. Some $435 billion was looted in Iraq during the Nuri al-Maliki era alone.

Al-Kazemi, the new Iraqi prime minister, has said, "I took over the government with an empty treasury," a treasury that has always been in the hands of the Iranian proxy forces for the last 17 years.

The empty treasury of a country that is sitting on a sea of ​​petroleum has forced its people to take to the streets to get their rights.

Iraq is ill. The disease of corruption and looting carried out by the Iranian regime, which intends to continue it, while its mercenaries in the Iraqi government decide to passage a decision to expel the US military troops from Iraq.

The will of the Iraqi people, however, is for a government elected by the people with early and free elections, under the auspices of the United Nations and with new laws and new election commissions that are no longer a toy in the hands of the Iranian regime.

In the new talks, the United States has made it clear to the Iraqi delegation that Khamenei's intervention in Iraq is no longer acceptable. The warning and demands issued by the Iraqi people in October 2019 have now foreign support, and this is, of course, a terrible and painful warning for the Iranian regimes.

Iraq needs international assistance to survive. The aid which it should receive and the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq are only applicable with the condition that the Iraqi government prevents the Iranian intervention in Iraq, as the US delegation stressed in the talks.

The United States also stressed that the demands of the Iraqi people must be met. The cessation of the interventions of the Iranian and the end of the corruption and crimes of the IRGC-affiliated militias have been explicitly repeated by the Iraqi people as their demands.

The American side, which is supposed to provide economic assistance to the Iraqi government, and the Iranian regime, which has destroyed the Iraqi economy over the years, are each emphasizing the expulsion of the other side from Iraqi territory.

But in the end, it is up to the Iraqi people to decide who should go. Iraq with the help and support of the international community, led by the United States, and with an economy in which corruption and looting do not play a leading role, or the Iranian regime and the continuation of former Iraq.

Of course, the past nine months in the history of the Iraqi people and their presence on the streets have shown what the choice of the Iraqi people is.

The disruption of the US-Iraqi negotiating table under the Iranian regime’s pressure is also unrealistic. Because the regime does not have any more power and the required money to give to the Iraqi government if it wants to force the Iraqi government to put pressure on the US forces to leave Iraq.

Also, the protection of US bases in Iraq, which has been accepted by the Al-Kazemi government, is against the will of the regime, which seeks the withdrawal of American forces. Tehran wants them gone and replaced with the IRGC’s Quds Force.

All these parameters, which were agreed during the US-Iraq talks, have led the regime to show its fear and say, "Americans are lying and will not go out and will want to stretch." Finally, the regime calls it the "Great Trap" which if the regime falls into, will spell the end of its hegemony in Iraq.

The regime’s fear is growing while it understands that by losing its presence in Iraq, it will lose its opportunities over Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

But the regime also has an economic fear, which is maybe greater than its other concerns. The regime used Iraq and its banking and commercial systems to circumvent global sanctions.

Closing the door on the regime in Iraq, with the increase of possible new sanctions, is snatching the dreams from Khamenei and the IRGC, and all of this is a response to the question of why the Iranian regime is afraid of negotiations between the United States and the new Iraqi government.

