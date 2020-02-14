News : Sanctions Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Details Published: Friday, 14 February 2020

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January.

Of course, given Zarif’s role as an apologist for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, he should never be invited to such gatherings, according to Giulio Terzi, former foreign minister of Italy and member of the Advisory Board of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI).

Terzi, who also served as the former Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations, said in an op-ed for Euro News that, rather than inviting Zarif to these talks, the European Union should follow the US’s path and hit Zarif with economic and limited travel sanctions.

After all, there’s not much malign behavior by the mullahs that is not championed by Zarif, a man who praises terrorists like the eliminated Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and supports the regime’s terrorist operations, like the attempted bombing of a 2018 opposition rally in Paris.

Zarif is also in charge of decimating Iranian disinformation to the rest of the world, including the ridiculous notion that there is no alternative to the Iranian regime or that there will be a major conflict between Iran and the West if the pressure continues. Neither of these things is true.

Of a potential conflict, Terzi said: “We may even be farther away, because the Iranian regime is arguably weaker than ever before, and is certainly nearing financial bankruptcy. It is also facing an ever-growing challenge from its own people, which it has not been able to overcome, even with the most shocking brutality.”

To be clear, this increased pressure on the regime is what the Iranian people want as well. They’ve had two nationwide anti-regime uprisings in recent months, where they’ve chanted "death to the dictator". The people need support from the international community and Terzi recommends that the EU take these steps.

Launch an independent investigation into the regime’s conduct: The main focus should be over the past three months to include downing of the Ukrainian commercial airliner and murdering Iranian protesters. Urge the United Nations to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran: This will investigate the circumstances of the deaths and injuries of protesters and visit Iranian prisons and prisoners. Demand the UN Security Council to launch an international inquiry into the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988: The same officials who carried out this crime against humanity are repressing Iranians today and that impunity should come to an end.

Read more:

Iranian Protesters Shocked by Lack of Support From European Union