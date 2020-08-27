News : Sanctions U.S. Names 14 Sanctioned Terrorists From Iran

The United States has announced the names of 14 terrorists under the direct control of the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who was involved in the assassination of prominent opposition figure Dr. Kazem Rajavi.

On August 25, the US State Department issued a statement adding 14 Iranians, including the former head of Evin Prison, to its sanctions list. The names of these people have now been published by this department. It is said that most of these people were involved in the assassination of Kazem Rajavi.

Violent violation of human rights

The US State Department issued a statement four days after announcing new sanctions against some Iranian government officials.

The US State Department statement issued on August 25, charged them with "gross violations of human rights." The name of Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, the director of Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, is also mentioned among the US-sanctioned individuals.

The statement said Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, “oversaw an institution [Evin Prison] synonymous with torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.”

About the other Iranian terrorists added to the US State Department's sanctions list, it has said that it, “has credible information of involvement in a gross violation of human rights. This action includes visa restrictions on 13 officials involved in a brutal and intricately planned assassination carried out in Switzerland in 1990 as part of Iran’s ongoing worldwide campaign of violence and terrorism.”

The names of the banned

Sadegh Baba’ie

Ali Reza Bayani Hamadani

Said Danesh

Ali Hadavi

Saeed Hemati

Mohammad Reza Jazayeri

Moshen Sharif Esfahani

Ali Moslehiaraghi

Naser Pourmirzai

Mohsen Pourshafiee

Mohammad Said Rezvani

Mahmoud Sajadian

Yadollah Samadi

These individuals are among those accused of involvement in the assassination of Kazem Rajavi, a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, and the brother of Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance. Kazem Rajavi was killed in a terrorist attack in April 1990 in his car in the village of Coppet, near Geneva, Switzerland.

The State Department said in a statement: "These 13 individuals, who posed as Iranian diplomats, were acting under the highest orders of their government to silence opposition and show that no one is safe from the Iranian regime, no matter where they live.”

Sanctioned individuals and their families are denied the right to travel to the United States. In addition, while blocking their assets in the United States, trading with these individuals is prohibited for US citizens.

History of Iran regime’s terrorism

The Iranian government, under the command of Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, has a long case of assassination and murder of its opponents, including the assassination of Mohammad Hossein Naqdi in Italy, Kazem Rajavi Rajavi in ​​Switzerland, Ghassemlou, Sharafkandi and Shapur Bakhtiar and hundreds of others, in operations carried out by terrorists like the list above. These assassination teams were also involved in terrorist bombings in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina. In one of the latest cases of the assassinations, Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat, has been arrested and is now on trial in Belgium for his role in the 2018 terrorist bomb plot against the Iranian opposition, the Mojahedin Khalq (MEK), in Paris.

