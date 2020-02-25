Iran Regime Criticized for Lack of Coronavirus Info

Details Published: Tuesday, 25 February 2020

The Iranian regime has been condemned by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the leader of the Iranian Resistance Maryam Rajavi, and most importantly the Iranian people for the secrecy around the coronavirus, which has led to more infections and more deaths.

The mullahs have so far announced twelve deaths, which means that Iran is second only to China in terms of coronavirus infections, and the Turkish Health Minister cited his Iranian counterpart, saying that 758 people could be infected. Even the mayor of Tehran’s District 13 has been infected and the City Council as shut for a week.

Worse still, these numbers are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Last week, people in Qom reported that, in their area alone, at least 12 people died and 200 tested positive.

The problem is that the regime’s secrecy has left the Iranian people uninformed about the symptoms, what to do if infected, or anything else, which has meant that the virus can spread with abandon.

This has led the Iranian people to take to the streets in Lahijan, Talesh, Rudbar, and Isfahan to demand that the regime take adequate measures to protect them

In Talesh, people protested four coronavirus patients from Rasht being moved to a hospital in their city, but the state security forces fired tear gas at the protesters to disperse them.

Students in Tehran and Ilam demanded that their campuses are closed, and they be allowed to return home as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Maryam Rajavi, head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), called on the WHO to dispatch supervisory and medical teams to Iran.

She wrote on Twitter: “Ignoring people’s lives and well-being, the criminal mullahs covered up coronavirus cases in a bid to bring crowds for February 11 revolution anniversary and the sham election. Now, the virus has rapidly spread across the nation because people were kept in the dark.

I again urge WHO to dispatch supervisory and medical teams to Iran and request physicians and nurses to advise and assist the people to confront the virus. The regime must put medical resources monopolized by the mullahs and the IRGC at the disposal of the people, hospitals and physicians.”

The WHO called the spread of the coronavirus in Iran “concerning”, as the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon report more cases of people returning or arriving from Iran testing positive and urged the mullahs to give needed information to the Iranian people.

