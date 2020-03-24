Floods in Iran’s Southern Provinces

Details Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2020

On the morning of March 23, state-run media reported that due to floods in southern Iran, at least three individuals lost their lives. Also, three others have injured and several missed.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Emergency Organization had announced, “during the recent days, given the floods in seven provinces, seven people had died, nine others were injured, and two individuals were missing.”

The Iranian regime’s mismanagement left citizens defenseless against natural disasters. For instance, the people of southern Iran have passed several calamities until now without receiving any support from the mullahs. In the summer, they annually suffer from drought, land subsidence, and drying seasonal rivers not only because of lack of rains but also due to building non-standard dams by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) that completely change the area’s environment.

In January and February, these people experienced a locust storm that eliminated huge parts of their farms. Many countries, including the Persian Gulf States, Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan could ease damages through precautionary measures. However, the Iranian people fell victim to the regime’s indifference and incompetence.

And now, heavy rainfall has mired these people in misery similar to what they experienced in the same period last year. In late March 2019, Iran was stricken by two waves of flash floods, one in the country’s north, Golestan province, and the other in southern areas including Fars, Lorestan, Khuzestan, and Hormozgan provinces. However, after the passing of a year, the same seasonal rainfalls have resulted in damages and casualties for the disaster-stricken people in these areas.

Shocking Stats About the Recent Iran Floods

A 32-year-old lady with her five-year-old daughter fell in floods in Bandar-Abbas and lost their lives. Also, a 58-year-old man has died in Larestan city because his car got stuck in the floods.

In addition, three people were wounded, including two in Bandar-Kangan, located in Bushehr province, and another in Darab, located in Fars province. Rainfall still continued in Hormozgan, Fars, Bushehr, Sistan and Baluchistan, and Kerman provinces on March 22.

Due to the flooding of the Jagin river in Bashagard county, Hormozgan province, the roads connecting more than 40 villages have been blocked. It is worth reminding that more than 7,000 residents live in these villages according to official stats. Furthermore, floods caused damage and closure of many rural roads.

In Lorestan province, parts of the streets in Poldokhtar city were submerged in water and floods damaged the people’s homes and shops. Communication roads between villages in Papi county went under the water. Additionally, several northern provinces including North Khorasan, Khorasan-e Razavi, Golestan, and Mazandaran are at risk of floods.

In Asaluyeh and Kangan districts, floods swept several trailers and properties belonged to Southern Pars oil facilities.

In addition, citizens are scrambling with the rapid outbreak of the novel coronavirus across Iran. Given the continuation of the IRGC-owned Mahan Air’s flights to/from China and non-quarantining Qom city as the epicenter of the virus in Iran, many people have either contracted the disease or one of their loved ones got the virus and maybe succumbed to it. On March 22, the main opposition group to the mullahs’ regime, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced the coronavirus death toll has exceeded 10,500 across the country according to sources in hospitals and medical centers.

The Iranian regime’s mismanagement and corrupt policies put the lives, health, and properties of the people at risk. In this respect, the mullahs not only didn’t take any decision to counter natural disasters or preserve the people’s lives and properties, but they abused any opportunity for lining their pockets by the national resources, which brought irreparable consequences for the country and the nation.

On March 22, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), extended her sympathies with the flood-stricken people, saying, “My sympathies to our compatriots stranded in nine Iran provinces surrounded by Floods and overflowing of rivers. My condolences to families of the victims in Larestan and Bandar Abbas.”

“As in the #CoronaoutbreakIran, no relief efforts could be expected from the mullahs’ depraved regime. The people of #Iran become victims of preventable incidents,” she added on Twitter.

