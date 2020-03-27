Coronavirus Condition in Baneh, Western Iran

Details Published: Friday, 27 March 2020

According to the Iranian regime’s secrecy and mismanagement about the novel coronavirus, this disease rapidly spread among citizens. In this respect, the mullahs’ inability in containing contagion and monopolizing medical equipment to their proponents exaggerated conditions, particularly in impoverished areas.

Iranian Kurdistan is one of these areas whose people are under systematic suppression by the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). Therefore, it is not surprising that the COVID-19 does double the harm to Kurdish-language speakers in the west of the country.

“In Bukan hospital, the director and a ‘doctor’ have released patients of the coronavirus before ultimate recovery. This issue caused to spread of the virus in the entire society,” Kurdistan Media website wrote on March 24.

Also, hospitals and medical centers confronted severe problems due to the lack of medical equipment for patients as well as the lack of protective gowns for nurses and medical staff. The regime’s officials also crippled in providing medicine, face masks, and medical items for doctors and nurses, which put the health of these selfless people at risk. Local resources reported that the Baneh hospital suffers from a shortage of medical equipment and items.

In a video uploaded by a citizen from Baneh, the cemetery’s agents are seen burying a corpse beside the main road. Protective fatigues of cemetery’s agents show that the body belonged to a person who had died of the coronavirus.

Video

As of Tuesday, March 24, confirmed cases of coronavirus have exceeded 59 in Baneh, according to official figures provided by the Medical Science University of this city. Also, the head of the Medical Science University of Kurdistan said that 265 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in the province. Of course, real stats are much higher, and the mullahs conceal the genuine figures in fear of stoking the public wrath.

“Here is Baneh. My brother has just died of coronavirus. I urge the noble people to help us. Baneh’s hospital has no facilities, neither gloves, protective gowns, nor face makes. [The hospital] doesn’t even have a sack for transferring corpses. Here is no expert or even a doctor. Clothes of most volunteers are torn, and they have to work with them. Help Baneh,” a Kurdish-language speaker said.

Video

Baneh is a small city in the Iranian Kurdistan province and one of the borders towns, and many passengers transmit from this gate to and from Iraqi Kurdistan. Notably, a significant number of citizens, including graduated and even doctors and engineers, were compelled to hard works such as carrying heavy cargo like porters to make ends meet in this district. Many porters are annually targeted by the IRGC agents and borders guards and lose their lives. Regarding the coronavirus outbreak in this area, in a bid to contain the coronavirus in the Iraqi Kurdish areas, Iraq’s Kurdistan state sealed the Baneh boundary. This matter is a harsh blow to impoverished people who make their living through carrying cargo between Iran and Iraq.

Video

