Iran’s Regime and the Distrust of the People

Details Published: Friday, 17 April 2020

If we summarize all the crises in the Iranian regime in a book, we will see the formation and progressive growth of an epidemic on every page of this book.

An epidemic that has been accelerating and expanding year by year and has now reached the stage of irreversibility and despair of its cure: the people's absolute distrust of the integrity of the regime.

The foundations for the unreliable growth of the people’s distrust have a very wide scope in various political, economic and judicial issues. Since politics and religion in the mullahs' regime are just a cover for stealing, embezzlement, and looting the wealth of the country, the distrust of the people has begun with the politicization of the religion by the regime.

It is recalled that the absolute hatred and distrust of the Iranian people towards the integrity of the clerical regime has been revealed over and over again during the numerous nationwide uprisings, which has determined the situation between Iran’s people and the regime.

For this reason, the clerical regime is always in crisis with its existence and to be or not to be. This situation is putting a heavy strain on the regime in the coronavirus crisis these days, as it has no reliable support in Iranian society.

The field is so narrowed for the regime that the state-run daily Tejarat headlined in its 14 April issue: “Officials in the test to restore the public's confidence”.

And the article continued:

“Officials have repeatedly mentioned public trust as an important asset, but it is unfortunate that this public capital has been lost as a result of the imprudent and deviations that have taken place.”

And while speaking about the economic situation as one of the sources of this mistrust and confess about the looting of the regime’s financial empires, it added:

“When people put their savings in financial and credit institutions where bank profits would cover some of their living costs, they had to take to the streets (protest) to get their money back, and the trust of some people collapsed.



- “When people registered on their website to buy a car from a state-owned carmaker, they suddenly noticed a mafia in these carmakers, which the MPs were involved in it too, another part of the people's trust collapsed.



- “When the dollar skyrocketed and 4,200 Tomans' official currency was defined to support vulnerable groups to buy basic goods by the public, with this currency came luxury cars, Apple mobile phones, and similar goods. It is unknown at this time how these people have achieved this currency. Yet another part of the people's trust was damaged. There are enough cases of such management in various sectors.”

Another sign of this distrust is an event that happened in the last few weeks, the escape of the prisoners from various prisons in the country. The interview of the state-run daily Etemad with the regime’s Vice President of the Parliamentary Legal and Judicial Commission Mohamad Kazemi revealed a great deal:

“The head of the parliament's legal and judicial commission does not consider the reason for the riots and the escape of the prisoners to be just distrust. Mohammad Kazemi believes that 'the decline in people's trust in the authorities is not limited to prisons and inmates.'”

“While asking, 'Except for our ordinary people who are out of prison and living in the community to have 100 percent trust in agents and officials?' he said to Etemad, ‘This trust is relative, and we don't want to say that the community has full trust but the prisoners don't.’ According to him, this lack of trust and issues that arise from the performance of officials exist everywhere in society and among all classes. Kazemi raises the level of this distrust among all members of society and believes that this distrust is increasing day by day.” (Etemad daily, 14 April)

This distrust of the people is nothing new and started from the beginnings of this regime, while its founder Khomeini once said, “These are stupid words which are induced by these groups, well, that spying is not good. Corrupt espionage is not good, but it is obligatory for the preservation of Islam and for the preservation of the Muslim population, it is also obligatory to lie, and drinking alcohol may also be mandatory.” (Khomeini’s book)

The current dictatorship is based on these words: “Velayat (Supreme religious rule) precedes all sub-rules, even prayer, fasting, and Hajj ... The government can unilaterally repeal all the sharia agreements it has made with the people… What is being said is due to the lack of knowledge about the absolute divine guardianship ... (Islamic Government Book)

