Coronavirus Crisis in South Iran

Saturday, 16 May 2020

After the easing of the coronavirus quarantine in Iran, the situation in the south of Iran is getting worse, while the coronavirus outbreak is out of control and daily more people are infected so that the situation is becoming like the first days of the outbreak in Italy.

The regime is trying to hide the situation there and reflecting it as if everything is normal and life can be run like before. But its media cannot hide it not anymore and is forced to reflect it which is just showing another crime of the regime.

The president of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences acknowledged the increase in coronavirus infected patients, saying: “If the infection with the coronavirus continues in this way, people will be waiting for travel restrictions and strict quarantine.” (ISNA news agency, 15 May)



Hossein Farshidi informed about the transmission of the pandemic to Bashagard city and said: “Until last night, the number of hospitalizations in the intensive care unit has increased by six cases and this number has reached 28 people and now 1,082 people are in quarantine.

Also, the governor of Khash, according to FARS news agency, admitted on 15 May, that the situation of the coronavirus prevalence in Khash city is becoming a critical situation and said: “Najafabad and its suburbs are in a critical situation due to coronavirus and this village will be quarantined.”

He added: “In crisis-prone areas and villages such as Najafabad, Khosrowabad, Nasser Abad, Rostamabad, Grenchin, Sabz Gaz, Gozo Chahak, Heshik Irandegan, schools will not be reopened.”

The regime's government headquarters for countering the coronavirus in Khuzestan announced on 15 May that the offices of 16 cities in the province will be closed until Monday, 18 May, in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus.



Dr. Ali Ehsanpour, the spokesman for Ahwaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, said: “In 24 hours, another 534 Khuzestani’s were infected with the coronavirus.”

According to the decision of the Khuzestan Provincial Security Council, non-essential offices, banks, and guilds in Ahvaz, Karun, Bavi, Ramhormoz, Masjed-e-Soleiman, Haftkol, Hamidiyeh, Dasht Azadegan, Mahshahr, Hendijan, Dezful, Shush, Shushtar, Gotvand, Abadan and Khorramshahr will be closed until Monday.

In Khuzestan, it has been announced that the streets leading to the city centers in these cities will be blocked with the opinion and decision of the governorates and municipalities. Traffic and stops near parks and green spaces in these cities are prohibited. Mosques and tombs are closed in these cities. The closure also includes private companies.

It should be noted that in such a situation that people need clean water more than ever, the water in the houses of many parts of Ahvaz is not potable and people have to buy purified water.

The head of Dezful Hospital admitted on 15 May, “that so far, 40 personnel and medical staff of Dezful Grand Hospital have been infected with the coronavirus.”

Ali Bakhtiari said: “The Dezful Grand Hospital has 1,100 medical staff, 40 of whom have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, including staff and administrative support.”



"Dezful has the highest number of coronavirus patients in Khuzestan after Ahvaz," he added. (IRNA, 15 May)

