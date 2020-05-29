Details of Coronavirus’ Uptrend and an Increase in the Number of Patients in Iran

Details Published: Friday, 29 May 2020

Despite the Iranian regime’s President Hassan Rouhani’s lies and the comparison of the situation in Iran with other countries,

while the regime is prioritizing its security on the people’s life and wealth and didn’t take any step to realize an effective quarantine and other restrictions to combat the coronavirus, the number of the coronavirus infected people in Iran is still increasing.

Alireza Zali, the head of the government's anti-corona headquarters in Tehran, said on 27 May: “In the past 24 hours, a total of 265 patients were admitted to coronavirus Hospitals in Tehran province, with a share of 200 patients with normal conditions, a relative increase over the past 24 hours, and in the case of inpatients in the ICU and intensive care units, there were 65 patients. If we compare this number with the previous days, we see a slight relative increase in total.”

The spokesman for the regime's Ministry of Health said Khuzestan was in a red state and that the provinces of Kermanshah, Mazandaran, and Hormozgan were on alert.

The Coronavirus outbreak in Khuzestan is such that the regime was forced to cancel the reopening of the province's universities, which were scheduled to open on June 8 in line with its destructive policy to normalize the situation.



According to the official piecemeal revelation of the numbers by the Ministry of Health, 580 people in Khuzestan have contracted the coronavirus and the number of patients has increased to 12,788.

Jan Babaei, the Deputy Minister of Health, said during a visit to Abadan on 28 May, that the number of patients in Khuzestan is increasing.

He said: “Khuzestan cannot be predicted now that the situation is declining because especially in the last few days, the Eid al-Fitr ceremony and finally the bustle of the bazaar have caused us to finally expect that the number of hospitalized patients will increase and even the number of outpatients will increase.”

The head of the Abadan University of Medical Sciences announced on 28 May that the city has just entered the first peak of the coronavirus and a very critical situation is ahead.

Heidari, a member of the regime’s Assembly of Experts, also warned of the uprising in Khuzestan province and that the situation gets out of control, saying: “If immediately action is not taken, we will see migration and unaccounted reactions by the people.”

In Sanandaj, the deputy director of treatment of Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences said on 28 May that the process of corona infection in this province is on the rise and there is a risk of a second and third wave of the coronavirus prevalence and warned, “The process of normalizing the situation will cause Kurdistan to face a more severe wave of the coronavirus.”

In Iranshahr the head of the city's University of Medical Sciences announced the rise of COVID-19 in southern Sistan and Baluchestan, saying: “The capacity of corona-specific beds has been completed and we will face a crisis in the coming days.”

