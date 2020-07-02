335 Nurses Have Contracted Coronavirus in Iran’s Fars and Zanjan Provinces

Details Published: Thursday, 02 July 2020

Leyla Hashemizadeh, the nursing manager of the medical sciences university of Shiraz, in Iran’s central Fars province, acknowledged that at least 235 nurses had been infected with the novel coronavirus in Fars province since the deadly virus emerged in the country.

Also, the head of the nursing organization in Zanjan province, Fereydoun Eskandari, said 100 nursing staff of this province had contracted the COVID-19 so far. “The shortage of nursing staff in the province’s hospitals has increased nurses’ working pressures. On the other hand, nurses are annoyed over the discrimination about payments compared to other provinces,” he said.

Eskandari explained, “In Zanjan, we employed all available forces and nursing staff of the province to treat coronavirus patients. However, we still face a shortage of medical staff.”

Furthermore, in Razavi Khorasan province, northeastern Iran, the president of Mashhad Medical Sciences University Seyed Mohammad Hossein Bahreini said, “At present, 350 coronavirus patients are bedridden in hospitals across the city. In the recent week, nearly 400 patients and 500 suspicion cases were referred to laboratories for the COVID-19 test every day.”

On June 28, in moving comments, Mohammad Kakavand, the head of Borujerd Health and Treatment Network, exposed horrible truths about the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. “We are on the verge of more than 50 percent of the Iranian people contracting this virus, and of this amount three to four percent will die, meaning more than one to two million Iranians,” he said.

Additionally, on June 28, in an interview with the state-run Mehr news agency, the deputy of the medical sciences university of Ardebil, northwestern Iran, Mohammad Reza Rezaei Banna, affirmed an increase in the number of new cases. “In the span of the past 24 hours, Ardebil’s hospitals reported the identification of 32 new coronavirus cases in the province, which is unprecedented during the past 40 days,” Rezaei Banna said.

In Hamedan province, western Iran, the dean of the medical sciences university Rashid Heidari Moghaddam expressed concern over the increase in the infection rate. “Out of 6,714 experiments in outpatient centers, 1,956 were positive, i.e., 23 percent of patients referred to outpatient centers tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease,” he said.

On June 29, in an interview with the state-run Channel Five TV, the head of the Counter Coronavirus Headquarters in Tehran Alireza Zali declared a new surge in the number of COVID-19 patients. “In Tehran, the statistics have worryingly been fluctuating. In the past 24 hours, the number of new coronavirus cases exceptionally increased in comparison to the last three weeks,” Zali said.

However, the regime’s officials lay blame on ordinary people to justify their criminal policies about lifting hygienic restrictions, resuming financial activities, and reopening crowded centers such as holy shrines and sports and cultural sites. On June 27, the supreme leader Ali Khamenei said that the new rise of COVID-19 cases was the result of “some people and officials” taking the circumstances “too lightly.” He ironically criticized some people who thought the novel coronavirus had come to an end.

Notably, on March 3, Khamenei claimed, “This is not such a major issue and there have been worse… This will not last so long in our country and it will all be forgotten.”

June 27– Ali Khamenei blamed “some people & officials” for taking the circumstances “too lightly,” & criticized “some people who thought #COVID19 had come to an end.”

Also, on June 28, the regime’s president Hassan Rouhani moved away from his previous claims in mid-February, saying, “In the first week of the virus, I said we need to live with this illness for a long time, get adapted and prepare ourselves.” Remarkably, Rouhani previously vowed to the people that “the COVID-19 would be gone by February 29.”

However, the fact is that the Iranian people are paying the price of the authorities’ mismanagement and non-transparency. On June 29, the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported, “Over 62,600 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 340 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces.” This is while the regime’s official death count stood at 10,680, around a sixth of the actual death toll.