Increase in COVID-19 Deaths in Tehran

Details Published: Wednesday, 08 July 2020

“Yesterday, the corpses of 70 individuals in Tehran who had died of the novel coronavirus were buried in Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 stats have grown because the rate soared from 19 burials per day to 70 burials yesterday,” said Tehran City Council chief Mohsen Hashemi on July 7.

In this respect, he sounded alarms over the rising death count in the Iranian capital, which is the direct aftermath of the government’s policies and insufficiency. In April, the ayatollahs returned millions of people to contaminated workplaces and factories despite the fact that the country had yet to pass its first peak of the disease. At the time, President Hassan Rouhani justified this disastrous decision under the pretext of “smart social distancing.”

Now, the world is witnessing how the “smart social distancing” of ignorant rulers has plunged Iran into a reparable health crisis. In fact, the Iranian government placed needy citizens defenseless before the infectious disease while refusing to provide essential supplies as a major condition for the continuation of preemptive restrictions.

Regrettably, the ayatollahs still insist on squandering national resources on malign and completely unnecessary projects and plan to purchase sophisticated weapons systems in parallel with exerting more economic pressures on ordinary people by increasing the price of basic essentials and public services.

On July 6, the Sharq daily published a statement of Iran’s Medical Associations Council, which includes 170 medical entities. “The country’s medical community… recommends to the government and state officials to use the country’s strategic financial resources and to forgo other expenditures to counter this disease and, in the face of the coming storm, avoid reneging on their moral duties,” the statement reads in part.

On the same day, Saeed Khal, head of Tehran’s famous Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, revealed a portion of the truth. “The numbers that we have been witnessing in the past 75 days are unprecedented and if we are not careful Tehran could return to harsh conditions,” he said.

He expressed his concerns over the sharp incline of COVID-19 deaths across the country. “Cemeteries across the country are all in special circumstances and stats in Tehran cannot be compared to anywhere in the country,” Tasnim news agency affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force quoted Khal as saying on July 6.

This is while a newspaper affiliated to the IRGC wrote: “The Tehran Municipality has 10,000 graves ready on a daily basis,” according to a Javan daily piece published on June 8. The daily also quoted Asghar Ataie, its Services Director Services in Tehran Municipality as saying: “We have prepared another 15,000 graves in another site.”

On the other hand, Iranian authorities are blaming everything and every counterpart while refusing to shoulder their responsibility in the national health calamity. They vehemently criticize people for disobeying restrictions and precautionary measures while they left the people in a dilemma to opt between dying of hunger or the virus.

The ayatollahs also slammed U.S. sanctions, describing them as the main obstacle that hampered the country’s ability to contain COVID-19. However, on February 3, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi had bluntly acknowledged, “Food and medicine have never been sanctioned.”

Moreover, the Iranian government rejected U.S. humanitarian aid, such as medical equipment, and even expelled a Doctors Without Borders team. Tehran also refuses to allocate adequate assets to improve the country’s health apparatus and has frozen advancing the country’s health capabilities to a fiction $5-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

However, these measures merely fuel the people’s anger who are the first victims of the ayatollahs’ rule. Those who live in Iran, despite sitting on eight percent of the world’s natural resources, literally need to sell their body organs or even their babies simply to remain alive. Of course, popular wrath will erupt soon, and Iranians will achieve what they deserve in a free Iran.