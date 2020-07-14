Iran – Flood and Heatwave Takes Victims in Hormozgan

Details Published: Tuesday, 14 July 2020

It was at the end of January 2020 that a destructive flood ransacked the deprived people of Hormozgan, southern Iran.

No one knows exactly how many people lost their lives in this tragedy. The truth is that no one is going to give statistics in this country, as if no one knew how many people were killed on the streets by security forces two months before in November 2019.

The flood took everything away from the people. The regime’s official rushed to the scene to take some selfies and left that place and no one asked anymore what exactly happened to those people who are now homeless. Then no one came back even for a selfie because they had no benefits from it anymore. And because one in the government was carrying about the suffering of the people.

Below is a report about the terrible situation of the people in Hormozgan province five months after the flood.

Bibi Sakineh, a resident of Darbast village, sitting with her granddaughter and her children in a white tent of the Red Crescent and with tears said: “We have witnessed the loss of child and sister in this desolate region, and I don’t want to see any death because of the blockade paths.”

She added: “Our villages’ ways are closed due to every rain and it is not possible to cross by car, and in every rain, it takes two or three months for the road to reopen, during which time if anyone in the village suffers from scorpion and snake bites or a mother get a birth. There is no way to the doctor and hospital and there is the possibility of the death of mother or child.”

A 60-year-old man comes to us with a sunburnt face. He is in pain and wailed. Then he lifts up the shirt of a 9-year-old boy. From the boy's throat to his abdomen, blisters and sores have covered his body. He said: “Record this document of our oppression and see what the heat does to us.”

The locals call him Mohammad Sabahi. Mohammad says: Many of our daughters have suffered the same fate.

In front of us, a 5-year-old girl who is called Faiza is coming, her hands are shed skin from the tip of her fingertips to the wrists.

Mohammad is not calming down and constantly says about the empty promises of the officials: “The first days we came here, our problems were supposed to be solved within 72 hours, they promised to give us temporary water and electricity and that our situation should be determined, but now after five-month, the government has not done anything for us.”

He added: “Housing Foundation of Hormozgan asks us to go somewhere else, but we cannot because we are not far from our groves and there are pastures for our livestock, which are goats and sheep, how can we get away from here?”

Another young man in the village considers the main problem is that it is not determined to which geographical location this region belongs and said: “It is not clear that the supervision of this region belongs to which city, Sirik, Jask or Bashagard and when we refer to the governors of these cities they are not accountable.”

A farmer said with anger: “Everyone who came took an image with us and went, this is me and my wife who is suffering, it has past one month that we have lost our child because of the heat.”

Morad while crying said: “We came here after the birth of my new child in the Jask Hospital. My baby did not have any problems for the first three days, but from the fourth day onwards, my baby could not withstand anymore the situation.”

Zahra, Murad's wife added: “When I arrived in Minab, the doctor saw the child and found that she was heatstroke. He said angrily, ‘Why did you bother this child with the heat? We could not convince the doctor that we were flooded and living in a tent. In the middle of the night at Minab Hospital, Atefeh left forever.”

The suffering of these people has no end. Speaking with any of them, there is a story of pain and suffering. Flood, destruction, displacement, heat, scorpion and snake, coronavirus and illness, and the main pain: rulers who neither understand their pain and suffering nor want to understand it.