Iran – Tehran’s Real Face After 40 Years

Details Published: Tuesday, 21 July 2020

The following is a report about drug addiction in Tehran, the real production of the mullahs’ dark reign.

The prevalence of addiction in a society indicates the extent of poverty and the destruction of society's infrastructure in various fields. After 40 years of the sovereignty of the mullah’s regime, this regime changed the path of Iran’s progress to one of the poorest and destructed countries in the world.

This destruction is clearly visible around Iran, especially in Tehran, contrary to that what the regime is showing in its media about Iran’s capital which is just a fake image to hide its crime against Iranian society.

Addiction in the society is the production of poverty and imbalances of the society, but the main reason in Iran is the government self, directing the country’s wealth to other paths, except the people’s dignity.

Unable to solve the social problems, it started to suppress, kill, and execute the addicts, and it massacred thousands of innocent people, who were left helpless in resolving the problems of life and livelihood, and what was left were thousands of homeless women and children on the streets of the cities.

The police estimate that there are about 20,000 addicts in Tehran, of whom 19,000 are men and 1,000 are women. According to the head of the capital's anti-drug police, these addicts are collected in certain time periods:

“Due to the prevalence of coronavirus, it is possible to collect the drug addicts in compliance with existing health protocols and limited capacity and to implement quarantine every fourteen days.” (Fars, 15 July)

Read More:

Iran’s Addiction Rate Is Growing Three Times Faster Than the Population

According to the head of Tehran's anti-drug police, due to the limited capacity of the addiction centers, the collection of addicts is proceeding very slowly. He also claims that for now, they must think and prepare another center, and for addicted women, the welfare organization must decide and provide a place.

“The detention of drug addicts requires rehabilitation and treatment in accordance with Article 16, and we do not currently have this process. We only guide addicts from one place to another called a shelter. Attendance at shelters is non-mandatory, and unfortunately, addicts return to the places where they were.”

The head of Tehran's anti-drug police also points to another painful confession about elderly addicts and children, saying:

“Addicts over the age of 65, who are diagnosed by the police according to their age and appearance, and children under the age of 18 who are addicted, are quite clear, and unfortunately, no arrangements have been made for any of these people by the competent authorities.”

He added: “Police officers implement the social distancing plan because nothing else can be done. In fact, we disperse people from that area because we do not have the capacity and space to maintain them. In this regard, only increasing infrastructure and funding can address the existing shortcomings.”