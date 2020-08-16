Problems With Student Registration and Free Education in Iran’s Constitution

Details Published: Sunday, 16 August 2020

In Iran, student registration problems, the issue of parents' problems in enrolling their children in schools has remained unresolved for years and families are facing many problems and confusion in this regard.

What are the problems of enrolling students in schools and its causes?

Each year, with the onset of student enrollment opportunities for the upcoming school year, various complaints and grievances are raised by student families, the first problem students' parents face in enrolling their children is the claim of "lack of space."

There are many examples whereby although a student lives in the school’s district, there is talk of a "lack of space" when visiting schools in that area.

However, experience has shown that if the students' parents are willing to pay "school fees", there may be a place for their children.

In a specific example, the purchase of an air conditioner or photocopier is a prerequisite for enrolling students in school. Mohammad Reza Vaez Mahdavi, former deputy head of the Program and Budget Organization, said further: "Nine percent of Iranian families have to sell their livelihoods to educate their children.”

The problem of registering outside of the living area

Another problem that students' parents face is enrolling in schools outside their area of residence. When this group encounters registration problems in their area and area of residence, they inevitably go to schools in other areas and outside their area of residence.

Dysfunctional zoning is another problem

There is another group of students who are barred from enrolling in schools that may be located across the street only due to inefficient zoning.

Pushing families to private schools another reason for not enrolling in public schools

One of the reasons that students are prevented from enrolling in schools in their area of ​​residence is to push their families to non-governmental schools such as non-profit schools and trustees’ schools.

Many of these schools are owned by the leaders and officials of the government, who make huge profits, and these schools have become the sources of profit for these officials of the government.

For example, trustees’ schools receive 5 million tomans from parents only for registration, and non-governmental schools receive 13 million tomans only for registration fees. This is in addition to the tuition and all other expenses that are imposed on parents and students throughout the year.

All registration and tuition fees will be charged to parents and students while next year's classes are scheduled to be held entirely online, according to the announcements of the Ministry of Education.

On the other hand, the lack of construction of new schools in different cities of the country due to lack of funds is also another problem. Despite the fact that this problem has existed for many years, the Iranian regime prevents the construction of new schools and keeps the quality of education in schools at a low level, forcing others to flock to non-governmental and monetary schools.

Despite the fact that according to the laws of the Iranian system, education up to the university level must be completely free, in many public schools, large sums of money are collected from parents under various headings.

Also, despite the fact that there are serious problems in the shortage of schools in the country and many families face this problem, the regime is building thousands of schools in other countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, the Minister of Education of Iran, during a visit to Syria on 22 January 2020 announced the regime's assistance in rebuilding Syrian schools.