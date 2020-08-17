MEK: 89,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Details Published: Monday, 17 August 2020

The People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported on Sunday that nearly 89,000 people have died from coronavirus (Covid-19) in Iran because of the regime’s incompetence and callous disregard for human life.

They reported the following deaths in the provinces:

21,735 in Tehran

6102 in Khuzestan

4180 in Mazandaran

2494 in Fars

2484 in Golestan

2155 in Kermanshah

1148 in Hormozgan

1091 in Markazi

1040 in Ardabil

107 in Semnan

710 in Ilam

Of course, the MEK pointed out that these numbers are going to be a minimum because of the regime’s horrific pressure on medical staff and relatives to prevent them from speaking out about deaths that they see in order to make it seem like their fake statistic of 19,331 deaths is more plausible.

The MEK explained that some of the regime’s decisions have provoked controversy in the parliament, with one MP asking why Regime President Hassan Rouhani is staying away from the parliament when the regime is insisting that students should sit their college entrance exams in crowded conditions

The MP said: “The president’s office must answer to these questions and why do they play with the thoughts and minds of the people’s loved ones.”

Of course, Rouhani was excused from attending the parliament, like a child being phoned in sick to school by their mother, by the National Covid-19 Task Force who fears that he might contract the coronavirus, which is not that unlikely given how uncontrolled it still is in Iran.

The MEK quoted Alireza Zali, Tehran’s COVID-19 Task Force chief, as saying that it was a “strategic mistake” to re-open the economy after such a short lockdown because people became complacent.

He said: “The problems and damage caused by Covid-19 have been far worse than the first days of this illness. Coronavirus will continue and if we do not have a realistic viewpoint we will lose the public’s trust.”

Of course, the people are not complacent but rather had the choice between starving their families by staying home from work or catching coronavirus at work. It was an impossible choice.

The MEK then cited Coronavirus Task Force member Reza Jalili Khosnood as saying that, as of August 14, all Tehran hospitals were full of Covid-19 patients, while the Shiraz Medical Sciences University hygiene deputy said they had 956 Coronavirus patients in the hospital.

A health ministry spokesperson in Markazi province said: “Currently seven counties of Arak, Khomein, Khandab, Delijan, Saveh, Farahan, and Kamijan are in code-red conditions and the county of Shazand and Mahalat are in alarming conditions.”

The MEK then quoted the head of the Shahreza health center in Isfahan as saying that medical staff was “in short supply” because so many had gotten sick themselves, which is the result of a lack of PPE.

A Hormozgan Medical Sciences University official said that 624 people had died in the province, of which 296 had been hospitalized, while the dean of Qazvin Medical Sciences University said that 287 patients were in the hospital, with 68 in ICU.

