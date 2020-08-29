The Ayatollahs Failed to Contain Coronavirus

Details Published: Saturday, 29 August 2020

“Iran has failed to control and contain the novel coronavirus.

There is a risk of a sudden collapse of the healthcare system. Health forces and medical staff do not have the strength and power of the past six months,” said Dr. Payam Tabarsi, the head of Infectious Disease Department of Tehran Masih Daneshvari Hospital.

In February, contrary to other aviation companies across the globe, the IRGC-owned Mahan Airlines company continued its flight to and from Beijing despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Iranian regime decided to cover-up the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC)'s role in transferring the Covid-19 disease from China to Iran.

Of course, the mullahs continue this dangerous secrecy, which puts the lives of many citizens and even regime loyalists at risk. Iran's official death count has stood on around 21,000, ranking the country as tenth in fatalities worldwide.

However, on August 24, John Hopkins University reported that Iran has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate after Mexico and estimated that the country's death rate is 5.7 percent. Notably, the university had provided its report based on the official statistics, which is much smaller than the actual numbers.

Furthermore, the regime propaganda apparatus always attempts to mislead society. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization (IRIB) tries to portray a perfect view of the country's healthcare system. Also, the regime president Hassan Rouhani spoke about "the strong foundation of the health system." However, the unprecedented number of victims among physicians, nurses, and healthcare workers shed light on parts of the truth.

On the other hand, physicians' remarks unveiled what is really happening in Iran. "In June, the second wave of the Covid-19 began with extended dimensions due to the hasty reopening and fabricated normalization," Dr. Tabresi said and added, "It is impossible to contain the disease with such negligence, dispersion of opinions, behaviors, and normalization of the conditions."

He also described the second wave as more formidable than the first wave and issued a warning. "If the situation continues this way, there will be a tough fall and winter ahead, and the fatalities will grow." It is worth noting that Dr. Tabarsi cannot tell the entire story because he is an employee of Masih Daneshvari Hospital, overseen by Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to supreme leader Ali Khamenei in international affairs. Therefore, he naturally considers the consequences of his revelation and speaks with reservation.

Also, on August 23, head of Tehran Covid-19 Task Force Alireza Zali announced that "Iran is one of the three countries whose medical staff have been most infected with the coronavirus."

"In Tehran, about 25 to 30 percent of hospitals' staff are recruited outside the government budget. However, hospitals have been forced to use these staff to meet their needs," Zali said. He also criticized the officials' inattention to the healthcare system that put it on the verge of collapse. "Anyone never paid serious attention to this issue that the government once and forever support all of the country's medical staff," Zali added.

Earlier, head of the National Anesthesia Union Dr. Alireza Salimi had declared horrible information about the healthcare system. "The number of Covid-19 cases among the medical society is very high and severalfold that of ordinary people. Our medical colleagues are severely tired and exhausted," Salimi said.

However, the regime cannot hide its horrible failure in containing the health crisis anymore. "The government wants to return the situation back to normal by introducing health protocols. However, they are neglecting this issue that currently 26 of the country's 31 provinces are in red or alarming conditions," said Deputy Health Minister Reza Malekzadeh on August 18.