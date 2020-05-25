U.S. State Department Publishes Factsheet on Iran Regime’s Terrorism

Details Published: Monday, 25 May 2020

The US State Department published a factsheet about the Iranian regime’s “Assassination and Terrorist Activity Abroad” on May 22, where it explained that the Iranian regime has been implicated in assassinations, terrorist plots, and terrorist attacks in over 40 countries since taking power in 1979.

The factsheet read: “Iran’s global campaign of terror has included as many as 360 targeted assassinations in other countries, and mass bombing attacks that killed and maimed hundreds.”

The Iranian Resistance has long said that the regime is based on domestic oppression and the export of terrorism, which is why the regime’s embassies are, essentially, terrorism centers.

The people tasked with planning and executing these vile attacks around the globe are the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its exterritorial Quds Force, and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), but the factsheet says that these groups also worked with “third parties and proxies”, like Hezbollah, “criminal gangs, [and] drug cartels” if suspicion mounted against the regime.

The State Department assessed that the regime used its embassies and diplomats to carry out terrorist activities in Europe, confirming the Resistance’s statement, citing arrest warrants, police investigations, and reports by intelligence services.

This was shown most strongly by:

the arrest in Europe of Iranian “diplomat” Assadollah Asadi for attempting to bomb the 2018 “Free Iran” gathering in Paris

the regime’s plot to bomb a 2018 Persian New Year (Nowruz) gathering by the people's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Albania

the announcement of a regime-linked terrorist ring in Albania by the country’s Police Chief in October 2019

When Albania expelled the regime’s Ambassador and Intelligence Ministry’s station chief, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) president-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi explained that it was a necessary step to counter terrorism and improve security for European countries.

She said: “The Iranian Resistance has always emphasized that the Iranian regime’s Foreign Ministry and its diplomats and embassies are part and parcel of its machinery of terrorism. Three major terror plots by the mullahs in Albania in March 2018, in France in June 2018, and in Denmark in September 2018 had been planned by these embassies and diplomats. The clerical regime has found the only way out of the irremediable internal and external crises and deadlocks in suppressing the people of Iran, warmongering in the region, missile threats, and disseminating fake news, demonization, and terrorism, particularly against the Iranian Resistance, which it views as an existential threat.”

