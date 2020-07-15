News : Terrorism German Intelligence Agency Reveals Regime’s Attacks on MEK

The German intelligence agency, Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV), has once again exposed the Iranian regime’s terrorist activities against the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK Iran) in its 2019 annual report.

First, the BFV talked about the ongoing investigation in both Germany and Belgium into the regime’s attempt to bomb the Free Iran conference in June 2018 using one of its so-called diplomats from the Iranian Embassy in Vienna, Asadollah Assadi, as well as three other terrorists. All four have been arrested and are in Belgian custody.

The event was attended by 100,000 people, including Iranians, foreign politicians, and human rights advocates, and had the regime been able to carry out this senseless act of violence, the number of deaths and injuries would have been catastrophic.

For this attempt to obliterate the MEK, it should not only be the four imprisoned that are brought to justice, but rather all those who signed off on the plan to begin with, including President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a related matter, the BFV spoke about the regime’s disinformation campaign against the MEK designed to smear the group, especially ahead of the Free Iran rally this weekend.

The MEK wrote: “It does not take much to realize that any disinformation against the MEK has no relationship to the truth. In fact, the regime has had to depend on non- official sources to disseminate disinformation about the MEK such as so-called journalists who were prepared to publish fake news about the Iranian Resistance.”

This happened recently in Germany when the Frankfurter Allgemeiner Zeitung published a fake story about the MEK from the regime’s sources, but this has been going on for a long time. The BFV report suggested that the regime is targeting the MEK to avoid the probable overthrow of the regime; something brought about by the regime’s counter-productive policies.

And this is nothing compared to the regime’s actions inside Iran against the MEK’s supporters. Earlier this month, the MEK reported that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and the Judiciary arrested MEK supporters and their families, as well as issuing sentences for those who signed the statement of incarcerated and released prisoners.

The MEK wrote: “The regime seriously believes by oppressing its opposition it will prevent its downfall but the Iranian Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran) annual “Free Iran Global Summit” on July 17th proves that the resistance movement is strong and not only has the support of the international community but the Iranian people as well as its struggles for freedom and democracy in Iran.”

The Iranian regime has always sought to undermine the MEK through fake news and disinformation in order to make the MEK less sympathetic in the eyes of the world. The regime feels that if they can smear the MEK with enough dirty propaganda, then the world will be as concerned with the regime’s violence against the MEK. Yet, these failed attempts only show the regime’s utter fear of its viable alternative.