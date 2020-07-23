News : Terrorism Albania Expels Another Iranian Regime Terrorist

Details Published: Thursday, 23 July 2020

On July 22, Albanian TV station Top Channel reported, “Authorities identified another Iranian nationality as persona non grata due to acting against the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). It is predicted that the person would be expelled from Albania in the coming hours.

“The person’s name is Daniel Kasraei and he is banned from entry Albania for 15 years. Kasraei has Italian citizenship. He is 29 and has been accused of espionage on behalf of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MIOS).

In its statement on November 18, 2019, the Security and Counterterrorism Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran had revealed this agent. “The MOIS’s mercenary was identified himself as a reporter with a monthly 7,000-euro salary to chase and hook his targets. In necessary circumstances, he had shown a fake ID card and claimed, ‘I’m Albanian secret police,” the NCRI had revealed.

Since the relocation of the MEK members in Albania, the Iranian regime escalated its intelligence activities in this country. In this respect, Tehran’s embassy plays a key role in terror activities and espionage against the MEK.

In March 2018, Albanian authorities managed to foil a bomb attack against the MEK celebration marking the new Persian year Nowruz. In December, the government expelled Iranian ambassador Gholamhossein Mohammad Nia and his first deputy Mostafa Roudaki for involvement in the attack.

“Counterterrorism agencies’ reports classified Kasraei as a dangerous individual who disturbs the national security. Albanian Interior Minister Sander Lashi has signed the order No. 72 about expelling Kasraei and he should leave Albanian soil in the next hours.

“Daniel Kasraei had been tracked around the MEK camp for several times. He had been ordered by the Iranian regime to recruit former or current members of this organization. In recent years, two Iranian diplomats were expelled by Albanian authorities. In this respect, more individuals have been prosecuted for cooperation with this MOIS agent.”

Afterward, in October 2019, Director of State Police Ardi Veliu revealed new scope about the mullahs’ foiled attack. “A terrorist network led by the Iranian regime has been discovered in Albania. The target of the network was to carry out attacks on the Iranian opposition movement (MEK),” he said in a press conference.

On January 15, 2020, the Albanian Foreign Ministry expelled another two Iranian diplomats, Mohammad Ali Arzpeima Nemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, for their abnormal activities. “The two representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been immediately from the territory of the Republic of Albania,” stated Acting Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj on the same day.

Later, the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama slammed the Iranian regime’s terrorist activities in Albania. “Albania has accepted to give shelter to several thousands of people, the life of whom has been threatened by the regime of Tehran. It is part of what we are, of our tradition. We have done also this thing as a humanitarian operation. We will not change our tradition and approach towards these people. As for the wrongdoing activities in Albania, we have expelled the diplomats and other people that are outside the regular activity of the diplomatic part,” he said.

The fact is Tehran abuses diplomatic status to target its dissidents and provide material for its illegal projects. “The regime’s embassies are covers for terrorist activity. They also use them to procure nuclear material,” said U.S. Senator Robert Torricelli at Free Iran Global Summit— Day 3, on July 20.

On the same day, many Albanian figures highlighted the mullahs’ malign and terrorist activities in Albania and called for the shutdown of the Iranian embassy in their country. They also affirmed their solidarity with the desire of the Iranian people and their organized Resistance for a free Iran.

“Iran is not acting as a state. It is interfering in the internal affairs of countries. It is acting on its own geopolitical interests and does not respect international norms,” said former Albanian Prime Minister Pandeli Majko.

“All political parties in Albania support the MEK and the Iranian Resistance. It is time for Albania to decide and make a strong decision to end political relations with the Iranian regime. They tried to carry out an act of terrorism in our country,” said former Defense Minister and leader of the Albanian Republican Party Fatmir Mediu.

“Albania has made a strong decision against the Iranian regime’s terrorist activities. We expelled the Iranian regime’s ambassador and three diplomats for their terrorist plots,” said former Deputy Interior Minister Elona Gjebrea.

“Iran’s diplomatic missions are involved in terrorist activities. Albania stands firm against any kind of terrorism. We support the Iranian opposition. All representatives of Iranian intelligence agencies should not be allowed in our country,” said the leader of the Albanian Democratic Party in the Parliament Edmond Spaho.

“Action against Iran’s malign behavior is necessary. Albania expelled Iran’s ambassador and intelligence attache in 2018,” said the Democratic Party Spokesperson in the Albanian Parliament Grida Duma.

“We declare our solidarity with you and support the brave actions of the Albanian government to support the Iranian Resistance and condemn the terrorist activities of Iranian regime diplomats. These actions deserve the expelling of regime authorities from our country,” said renowned Albanian composer Zhani Ciko.

“We all know that Iranian diplomats have been expelled from Albania for their involvement in terrorist plots against MEK members. The Iranian regime can’t tolerate opponents thousands of kilometers away from their home,” said former Albanian Minister Drita Advyli.

“Three Iranian operatives were expelled because of their terrorist attempts against MEK members. I cherish the decision of the Belgium judiciary to try the Iranian regime diplomat who attempted to bomb an Iranian Resistance gathering in 2018. Albania’s fight against the Iranian regime’s terrorist activities is setting an example for other countries,” said Albanian lawyer Margarita Kola.