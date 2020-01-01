Insider news & Analysis in Iran
MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

Iran: Luxury Schools and Schools in Slums

Iran: Luxury Schools and Schools in Slums

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Previous Next
  • MEK Role in Iran November Uprising
  • Iran: Luxury Schools and Schools in Slums
  • Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh
  • Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania
  • 116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests
  • Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners
  • Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq
  • Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families
  • Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

News

A Symphony of Fear by Iranian Officials

Details
Published: Wednesday, 01 January 2020 17:40
The Iranian regime needed to put up a show of power and try to prove to the world, and to its own forces, that it still has a base of support in Iran.

On Friday 27 December, the Friday prayers’ Imams in Iran played the same symphony of fear in their orchestras.

While playing the same melody, they reminded their audience of 30 December 2009, the day that they claimed that they managed to overcome the 2009 protests, while rallying their puppets and arranging a so-called pro-government rally.

But it was clear that the purpose of this reminder was something else. The purpose was to address the main subject. More than a month after the latest Iran protests, the regime’s officials are grateful that they have not yet been overthrown, but are also expressing their extreme fear of future protests.

Meanwhile, reports about the so-called 30 December 2019 ceremony shows that the ceremony itself was very stagnant and very few people have attended to it.

Karaj
The streets were empty and they had brought just a number of school children to march.
Of course, the situation in other cities has been more or less the same, as the news has shown the people have been overwhelmed and turned away from such shows.

Rasht

Just a few Basijis joined the march, mostly school children.

Tehran

Shohada square, no one joined; there were just a few posters about the day itself.

Mahabad

Around the Municipality of the city, just 20 people were marching, and the people were mocking them.

Zangan

There were reports that since the people refused to participate in the ceremony in Zangan, the government was forced to hold the ceremony in a mosque.

Neyshabour

A resident sent a film and reported: “I was in the shop early morning. There was no march in the city. As you can see in the video, no one is participating. Three times they extended the march. But there was no crowd."

Qazvin

These government rallies were mostly held in the Sabzeh street and Qazvin square, but this year since the people refused to participate, this rally was held in the Emamzadeh Hossein (mosque), and there was no march on the streets.

 

The regime’s officials have are right to be afraid, because they no longer have the support of the people. The following show this fear:

The first case of this horror belongs to cleric Mohamad Ali Arzande, the Friday prayers’ leader of Bahar in Hamedan, who said bluntly: “There are more than just one or two seditions. It is not so that you and I think that one sedition was in 2009, one in 1999, one in 2018 and one in 2019. No, it’s not so. Unfortunately, there were, and will be, many seditions, and we should be careful… as the supreme leader said… there is a bigger sedition on the way. Bigger, bigger, bigger, and much bigger is on the way.”

He added: “Sedition will not have any end; the enemies of Islam will not give up. Every time they come, and come with a brighter vision, with more awareness of how they can hurt more… and standing in from of the regime, this is the place where we should be careful.”

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor in chief of Keyhan daily, known as Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s mouthpiece added: “30 December was the end of the 2009 sedition, but not the end of all seditions. We should be careful.”

If the uprising lasts 4 days…

Cleric Hassan Zadeh Kavaki, Friday prayers’ leader of Khaboushan in North Khorasan Province, while fearing upcoming uprisings, now ‘cares’ about the public properties and sheds crocodile tears. He said:

“In just two days, more than 20 trillion tomans ... they have harmed the government, and it was intended to continue. If it had been four days, it would not just be billion-dollar damage; it would destroy the country.”

Javad Javidnia, the deputy chief of cyberspace in the Attorney General's Office, also admitted to his fears and the stalemate of the regime: “If the Internet is shut down, people will say 'the government is against information technology', and if it is not shut down, the chaos will increase.” (Tasnim news agency, 30 December 2019)

             

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Mohammad Moghisseh, 64, is notoriously renowned among Iranians as a “judge” who issues the longest verdicts in the shortest hearings. For many years, he has been giving harsh sentences to...
Read more

116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

On December 26, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian regime’s President Mahmoud Vaezi attended an interview and answered reporters’ questions. When asked about the arrest of around 100 teenage...
Read more

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

In an unprecedented confession by an Iranian parliamentarian, Mohammad Kazemi on 22 December unveiled a covert crime that has been going on by Iran’s regime for the past 40 years. He...
Read more

Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Read more

Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

On December 27, Ms. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance on Iran (NCRI), visited victims of the recent earthquake in Manzë and Durrës, Albania. Ms. Maryam Rajavi also expressed her sympathies with behalf of the Iranian people and...
Read more

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Read more

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

The mullahs’ regime press outlets have paid special attention to the role played by the MEK during the November protests in Iran. They point specifically to the role played by...
Read more

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
Read more

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN