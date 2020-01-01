News A Symphony of Fear by Iranian Officials

On Friday 27 December, the Friday prayers’ Imams in Iran played the same symphony of fear in their orchestras.

While playing the same melody, they reminded their audience of 30 December 2009, the day that they claimed that they managed to overcome the 2009 protests, while rallying their puppets and arranging a so-called pro-government rally.

But it was clear that the purpose of this reminder was something else. The purpose was to address the main subject. More than a month after the latest Iran protests, the regime’s officials are grateful that they have not yet been overthrown, but are also expressing their extreme fear of future protests.

Meanwhile, reports about the so-called 30 December 2019 ceremony shows that the ceremony itself was very stagnant and very few people have attended to it.

Karaj

The streets were empty and they had brought just a number of school children to march.

Of course, the situation in other cities has been more or less the same, as the news has shown the people have been overwhelmed and turned away from such shows.

Rasht

Just a few Basijis joined the march, mostly school children.

Tehran

Shohada square, no one joined; there were just a few posters about the day itself.

Mahabad

Around the Municipality of the city, just 20 people were marching, and the people were mocking them.

Zangan

There were reports that since the people refused to participate in the ceremony in Zangan, the government was forced to hold the ceremony in a mosque.

Neyshabour

A resident sent a film and reported: “I was in the shop early morning. There was no march in the city. As you can see in the video, no one is participating. Three times they extended the march. But there was no crowd."

Qazvin

These government rallies were mostly held in the Sabzeh street and Qazvin square, but this year since the people refused to participate, this rally was held in the Emamzadeh Hossein (mosque), and there was no march on the streets.

The regime’s officials have are right to be afraid, because they no longer have the support of the people. The following show this fear:

The first case of this horror belongs to cleric Mohamad Ali Arzande, the Friday prayers’ leader of Bahar in Hamedan, who said bluntly: “There are more than just one or two seditions. It is not so that you and I think that one sedition was in 2009, one in 1999, one in 2018 and one in 2019. No, it’s not so. Unfortunately, there were, and will be, many seditions, and we should be careful… as the supreme leader said… there is a bigger sedition on the way. Bigger, bigger, bigger, and much bigger is on the way.”

He added: “Sedition will not have any end; the enemies of Islam will not give up. Every time they come, and come with a brighter vision, with more awareness of how they can hurt more… and standing in from of the regime, this is the place where we should be careful.”

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor in chief of Keyhan daily, known as Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s mouthpiece added: “30 December was the end of the 2009 sedition, but not the end of all seditions. We should be careful.”

If the uprising lasts 4 days…

Cleric Hassan Zadeh Kavaki, Friday prayers’ leader of Khaboushan in North Khorasan Province, while fearing upcoming uprisings, now ‘cares’ about the public properties and sheds crocodile tears. He said:

“In just two days, more than 20 trillion tomans ... they have harmed the government, and it was intended to continue. If it had been four days, it would not just be billion-dollar damage; it would destroy the country.”

Javad Javidnia, the deputy chief of cyberspace in the Attorney General's Office, also admitted to his fears and the stalemate of the regime: “If the Internet is shut down, people will say 'the government is against information technology', and if it is not shut down, the chaos will increase.” (Tasnim news agency, 30 December 2019)